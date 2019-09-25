Sotheby's International Realty Announces Collaboration with Luxury Home Furnishings Brand Perigold

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced an affiliation with Perigold, the luxury home furnishings retailer, to introduce premium pieces into the Curate by Sotheby's International Realty(SM) augmented reality (AR) app. The collaboration enables Sotheby's International Realty® agents to create virtual stagings with distinguished Perigold furniture and décor within the app and on the Sotheby's International Realty global website.

"Our collaboration with Perigold builds upon the continued excitement from our global network and agents to provide clients with the latest and best in technology," said John Passerini, global vice president of interactive marketing, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "Perigold's fine furnishings include pieces from cutting-edge innovators and heritage-rich mainstays, making them ideally situated to advance the Curate by Sotheby's International Realty AR app. The addition of the high-end furnishings will further enable Sotheby's International Realty sales associates to stage a home that best suits the aesthetic and lifestyle of their clients."

"At Perigold, we're delighted to work with Sotheby's International Realty to help take their luxury property listings to the next level with extraordinary furniture and décor from the design world's top names," said Rebecca Ginns, general manager, Perigold. "Through this relationship, consumers and real estate agents alike will discover how fine furniture and décor – some of which were previously only available to industry professionals – can truly elevate a room and captivate even the most discerning clientele. Regardless of the style of home, having the right furnishings can be one of the most powerful tools when creating a space that is sure to leave a favorable impression."

Sotheby's International Realty agents who utilize Curate by Sotheby's International Realty will have the opportunity to select virtual stagings featuring exclusive Perigold furnishings. These designs will be shoppable within Curate by Sotheby's International Realty, as well as on the brand's global website, sothebysrealty.com, through a "shop-the-room" functionality.

Curate by Sotheby's International Realty is powered by roOomy, the leading virtual staging technology platform specializing in 3D modeling and rendering, AR, and virtual reality (VR) content creation and application development. To learn more about the app, click here.

To see an example of these virtual stagings on sothebysrealty.com, click here. And, click here to interact with the virtual staging in Curate by Sotheby's International Realty for an AR experience.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in nearly 1,000 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide. Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, each brokerage firm and its clients benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans nearly 1,000 offices located in 71 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Neither Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC nor any of its franchisees or other affiliated companies provides any product or service in connection with the program. All products and services are provided by Perigold.

About Perigold

Perigold (www.perigold.com) reveals an undiscovered world of luxury design, giving shoppers unprecedented access to industry-trusted brands. Established in 2017, Perigold offers the largest-ever collection of extraordinary furnishings from the design world's top names – across every style and every category, indoors and out. With its inspired curation, white-glove delivery benefits, and expert concierge team, Perigold empowers both consumers and trade professionals to confidently realize their vision. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Perigold is part of the Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) brand portfolio.

