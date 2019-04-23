Sotheby's International Realty Announces Exclusive Launch Sponsorship of Bloomberg.com's New Luxury Property Marketplace

MADISON, N.J., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC is the exclusive launch sponsor of a new James Edition-powered properties marketplace on Bloomberg.com. Sotheby's International Realty is the first luxury real estate brand to showcase its sought-after listings to prospective homebuyers on the marketplace, appealing to Bloomberg's highly engaged audience of professionals.

"With this agreement, we are bringing together two leading brands to reach a global luxury and business audience," said Kevin Thompson, chief marketing officer, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "We have an amazing opportunity to set the standard for the luxury listings showcased on the properties marketplace, which is a testament to the power and distinction of the Sotheby's International Realty® brand. The sponsorship allows us to showcase exciting properties around the world to Bloomberg readers, an audience of highly qualified and influential buyers and sellers, providing an enormous benefit to the affiliates, independent sales associates and ultimately, to their clients."

The Sotheby's International Realty brand will maintain exclusivity on the marketplace for one month and will showcase its top properties within Bloomberg Property Listings content. Through the month-long sponsorship agreement, Sotheby's International Realty will also have brand advertising, such as custom ad showcases, and native advertising across Bloomberg.com.

To visit the Sotheby's International Realty brand on the Bloomberg Property Listing marketplace, click here. To learn more about Sotheby's International Realty, click here.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 990 offices located in 72 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

