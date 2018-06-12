Sotheby's International Realty Brand Enters Custom-Publishing Relationship with Dow Jones Media Group

"We have done extensive research and know that lifestyle, real estate, and home design print publications are increasingly important to luxury consumers," said Kevin Thompson, chief marketing officer, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "RESIDE was designed with these luxury consumers in mind, understanding the way they consume content, the types of content they are interested in, and reaching them in a way they prefer. Working with the Dow Jones Media Group allows our affiliate companies to publish rich, quality content that they can distribute in local markets to meet the needs of their clientele. We are proud to launch this first-of-its-kind, turnkey program to our global network."

RESIDE provides Sotheby's International Realty affiliate companies with an end-to-end publishing solution including:

Original lifestyle content created by the Dow Jones Media Group, in addition to content provided by the Sotheby's International Realty brand and the Sotheby's auction house

brand and the Sotheby's auction house A showcase of homes represented by the Sotheby's International Realty brand's affiliates

brand's affiliates An individualized version of the book for each Sotheby's International Realty affiliate company participating in the program

affiliate company participating in the program Access to the Dow Jones Media Group global distribution network and distribution models

Added exposure on sothebysrealty.com

"Dow Jones Media Group (DJMG) is a global leading publisher in the business, luxury lifestyle, and real estate space, so this is a perfect pairing," said Luke Bahrenburg, vice president, real estate at Dow Jones. "DJMG is uniquely positioned to provide the Sotheby's International Realty brand with a full-service custom publishing solution and we are thrilled to expand upon the already great relationship between our brands with the publication of RESIDE. As leaders in luxury and lifestyle, both Dow Jones Media Group and the Sotheby's International Realty brand have a deep understanding of the power of print in engaging the luxury consumer. This partnership will allow the Sotheby's International Realty network of global affiliates to fuse rich lifestyle content alongside extraordinary homes to create a bespoke experience for luxury consumers around the world."

The inaugural issue of RESIDE will be published on June 18th including issues from Big Sky Sotheby's International Realty in Montana; Bossa Nova Sotheby's International Realty in Brazil; Damianos Sotheby's International Realty in the Bahamas; Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty in Greater Long Island, New York; Highlands Sotheby's International Realty in Highlands, North Carolina; Lenihan Sotheby's International Realty in Louisville, Kentucky; Sotheby's International Realty Inc. in California; Sotheby's International Realty Inc. in New York; and TTR Sotheby's International Realty in Washington DC.

To view RESIDE online, click here.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 22,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 950 offices in 70 countries and territories worldwide. In 2017, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $108 billion USD. Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, each brokerage firm and its clients benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Dow Jones Media Group

Dow Jones Media Group is a portfolio of leading financial and luxury brands including Barron's, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, and Financial News. Created in 2016, the group focuses on digital growth, and editorial and commercial experimentation and innovation. Its publications together form roughly half of the audience of The Wall Street Journal Digital Network. The group has revamped innovative commercial and editorial products such as The Virtual Stock Exchange and Luxury brand Penta. It also launched millennial personal finance brand Moneyish. Dow Jones Media Group is part of Dow Jones, a unit of News Corp.

About Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com. © 2018 Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. All rights reserved. Sotheby's International Realty® and the Sotheby's International Realty Logo are service marks licensed to Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and used with permission. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

