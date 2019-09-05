Sotheby's International Realty Brand Enters Oklahoma City

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that Sage Realty Partners in Oklahoma is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Sage Sotheby's International Realty. This addition marks the brand's first affiliated office in the state and the brand's continued growth in south central U.S. The announcement follows the brand's recent introduction of Portfolio Sotheby's International Realty in Arkansas, and Bash & Co Sotheby's International Realty in Kansas.

Owned and operated by Chris Allen and Rob Allen, the firm will serve the luxury residential real estate market in Oklahoma City and its surrounding areas, including Nichols Hills and Edmond.

"The historic and urban core of Oklahoma City and its surrounding areas are what makes this market prime for growth," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "Chris and Rob have established a successful company that has set an industry standard for the past two years, and we are delighted to have Sage Sotheby's International Realty part of the brand's global network and represent the brand in Oklahoma."

"Our mission has always been to create a company of professionals that set the standard in the industry, and our affiliation with the Sotheby's International Realty® brand will further enable us to meet this goal," said Rob Allen. "We support collaboration over competition, and intentionally work towards betterment every day while putting our clients' interests first. We believe everyone deserves million-dollar service and the value of the Sotheby's International Realty brand's immense global network and robust marketing resources will allow us to take our service to the next level."

Sage Sotheby's International Realty is located in Nichols Hills with 30 sales associates. It is the first Sotheby's International Realty affiliated company in the state of Oklahoma. The company and its agents also give back to its local community and are passionate about supporting a variety of causes, including veteran initiatives, particularly those dedicated to mental health.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in nearly 1,000 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide. In 2018, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $112 billion USD. Sage Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans nearly 1,000 offices located in 71 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

