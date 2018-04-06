Sotheby's International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Sotheby's International Realty will be led by CEO Amit Goyal and President Ashwin Chadha, who also stand at the helm of India Sotheby's International Realty. The firm will serve the luxury residential real estate market throughout Sri Lanka with a flagship office in Columbo that is set to open in June of this year. Charles Phillpot, a seasoned real estate professional from the United Kingdom, will serve as the office's resident director.

"Sri Lanka is an attractive global market for the Sotheby's International Realty brand," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "Over the past three years, Amit Goyal and Ashwin Chadha have demonstrated strong leadership in India and are a prime example of how to successfully leverage the brand's global network. We are proud to support this expansion into Sri Lanka."

"The luxury real estate sector in Sri Lanka has a promising future," said Goyal. "Sri Lanka's luxury real estate market is expanding rapidly with condominium developments in Colombo, branded resorts and villas along the magnificent coastline, and private estates in the famous tea country, creating a strong luxury footprint in the region."

"We strive to provide the very best service to our clients," said Chadha. "This is underlined by the significant attention and services we provide to our clients both locally and regionally. The Sotheby's International Realty brand's reputation positions us well in India and now in Sri Lanka."

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 22,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 950 offices in 69 countries and territories worldwide. In 2017, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $108 billion USD. Sri Lanka Sotheby's International Realty listings will be marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com. © 2018 Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. All rights reserved. Sotheby's International Realty® and the Sotheby's International Realty Logo are service marks licensed to Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and used with permission. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

