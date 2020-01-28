Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands in Brooklyn

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that its independently owned and operated affiliate, Warren Lewis Sotheby's International Realty in Brooklyn, has merged with local firm, Brooklyn Bridge Realty. Warren Lewis Sotheby's International Realty has rebranded the combined operations and will operate going forward as Avenue Sotheby's International Realty.

"Warren Lewis Sotheby's International Realty, now Avenue Sotheby's International Realty, has achieved notable success in its local market," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer, Sotheby's International Realty. "The merger strengthens the firm's position to serve its clientele and we are proud to support their continued growth."

Aroza Sanjana and Jose Nunez are broker/owners of Avenue Sotheby's International Realty and will remain at the helm of the operation. J. Jean Austin, former broker/owner of the merged office will also join the company.

"Brooklyn Bridge Realty is a valued company that has been serving the community for nearly 30 years," said Aroza Sanjana. "We are proud to welcome J. Jean Austin and her team to our organization. We share a likeminded approach in marketing properties in the best possible light and providing our clients with astute market insight. The merger further allows us to build our team and continue to offer an unparalleled level of service to our clients."

Avenue Sotheby's International Realty now has a total of 48 sales associates and three office locations in Park Slope, Williamsburg and Cobble Hill. The company is also actively involved in the community supporting initiatives such as the Shield Institute, which works to help children and adults on the autism spectrum, and the Real Estate Board of New York.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in nearly 1,000 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide. In 2018, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $112 billion USD. Avenue Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans nearly 1,000 offices located in 71 countries and territories worldwide, including 44 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

