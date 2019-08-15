Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands into Kansas

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that Bash Real Estate in Mission Woods, Kansas is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Bash & Co. Sotheby's International Realty– the brand's first affiliated office in the state of Kansas.

Owned and operated by Andrew Bash, the firm will serve the luxury residential real estate markets in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, including Kansas City, Mission Hills, Prairie Village, Leawood and Overland Park.

"The luxury residential real estate market in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area had explosive growth in the last 10 years, which has resulted in a greater demand for exceptional, high-end properties," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "We are pleased to welcome Bash & Co. Sotheby's International Realty to our extensive global network and to service the Kansas City metropolitan area. Andrew and his team have been in the market for 20 years and they are well-equipped to represent the significant number of high-net-worth individuals and families coming to the market."

"Providing our clients with an extraordinary experience is at the core of everything that we do," said Bash. "Aligning our company with Sotheby's International Realty will allow us to take what we have started to a whole new level. We are thrilled to be a steward of such an exceptional brand, and we are excited for our clients and Kansas City, both of whom deserve this opportunity."

Bash & Co. Sotheby's International Realty is located in the city of Mission Woods and is a part of the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. The office has eight sales associates and is the first Sotheby's International Realty® brand affiliated company in the state of Kansas. Bash & Co. Sotheby's International Realty is also involved in bringing new businesses and industries to the Kansas City area through its participation in the Kansas City Area Development Council. In addition, Andrew Bash created "Awake Your State," a non-profit, which focuses on anti-bullying and kindness in schools throughout the metropolitan area.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in nearly 1,000 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide. In 2018, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $112 billion USD. Bash & Co. Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans nearly 1,000 offices located in 71 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

