Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands into Qatar

MADISON, N.J., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced its expanding presence in the Middle East with the opening of Qatar Sotheby's International Realty.

Qatar Sotheby's International Realty is owned by Alfardan Group, a leading premium lifestyle conglomerate renowned for delivering luxury products and services in Qatar, and is led by General Manager, Seran Gheorghe, who has practiced real estate in the Middle East for the past 13 years. Gheorghe was a top performing associate with Gulf Sotheby's International Realty for the past six years and worked with Qatari clients to make this opening possible. Qatar Sotheby's International Realty is located in the capital city of Doha and will serve the luxury residential real estate markets of Lusail, the island of Pearl and West Bay Lagoon. The company will also continue to support Qatari clients in their continuous interest for the best international assets.

"Qatar's high-income economy and global real estate interest is appealing to the Sotheby's International Realty® brand," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer, Sotheby's International Realty. "Seran and his team have a strong understanding of local and global luxury real estate and we are proud to have them as our affiliate in Qatar."

"The real estate market in Qatar offers high-quality, luxurious apartments, penthouses and beachfront villas," said Gheorghe. "From a global perspective, we are seeing interest from buyers in India, China, Europe and the United States. We pride ourselves in offering the highest level of support and advice to our clients before, during and after the transaction. Aligning our company with the Sotheby's International Realty brand will further provide our clients with unparalleled marketing, global reach and exposure."

Qatar Sotheby's International Realty is the second Sotheby's International Realty-branded company in the Middle East, along with Gulf Sotheby's International Realty located in Dubai.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 22,700 affiliated independent sales associates located in nearly 1,000 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. In 2018, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $112 billion USD. Qatar Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans nearly 1,000 offices located in 72 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

CONTACT

Lindsey Scharf

Director, PR & Communications

Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

(973) 407-5596

Lindsey.Scharf@sothebysrealty.com

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC