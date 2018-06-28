Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Alabama

"Huntsville has been the fastest-growing metro area in Alabama in recent years," said Philip White, president and chief executive office Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "With a growing and diverse downtown and a more relaxed way of life outside the city, there is truly a lifestyle for everyone. We are pleased to welcome Amanda Howard and her team to the Sotheby's International Realty® brand."

"As a boutique firm, our commitment to serving the needs of our clients and caring for our community is what motivates us to work our hardest every day," said Howard. "The Sotheby's International Realty brand complements the lifestyle of the residents in the communities we serve and the greatest value from this affiliation is the global reach we will be able to provide our clients and their properties."

The brokerage is also deeply invested in giving back to its community through the support of more than a dozen local charities and initiatives.

Amanda Howard Sotheby's International Realty is the second Sotheby's International Realty affiliate in Alabama; also operating in the state is Kaiser Sotheby's International Realty on Alabama's Gulf Coast.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 22,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 950 offices in 70 countries and territories worldwide. In 2017, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $108 billion USD. Amanda Howard Sotheby's International Realty listings will be marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com. © 2018 Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. All rights reserved. Sotheby's International Realty® and the Sotheby's International Realty Logo are service marks licensed to Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and used with permission. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

