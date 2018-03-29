Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts

"The formation of Sagan Harborside Sotheby's International Realty brings together two strong real estate firms powered by our global network," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "Phyllis Sagan and her team have a rich heritage in Swampscott and this merger expands the Sotheby's International Realty® brand's footprint in the North Shore, securing Sagan Harborside Sotheby's International Realty's position as one of the area's top firms. We are proud to welcome the Sagan team to our global network."

Phyllis Sagan, former broker/owner of Sagan Realtors, will become President of Sagan Harborside Sotheby's International Realty. Shari Sagan McGuirk and Julie Sagan, formerly of Sagan Realtors, will become Partners at the firm along with Michael Cannuscio, Matt Dolan, and Dick McKinley, former broker/owners of Harborside Sotheby's International Realty.

"We are a local independent office with deep roots in our community," said P. Sagan. "The Sotheby's International Realty brand has a reputation of excellence and this merger grants us greater access to the global real estate market, reaching far and wide to find the most qualified buyers. In addition, the size and scope of the Sotheby's International Realty brand enables independent sales agents to have the most current, ground-breaking, and effective tools to help our clients reach their real estate goals."

With this addition, the Sotheby's International Realty network now has 45 branded offices throughout the state of Massachusetts.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 22,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 950 offices in 69 countries and territories worldwide. In 2017, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $108 billion USD. Sagan Harborside Sotheby's International Realty listings will be marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com. © 2018 Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. All rights reserved. Sotheby's International Realty® and the Sotheby's International Realty Logo are service marks licensed to Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and used with permission. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

