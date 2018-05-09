Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico

Mexico Sotheby's International Realty is located in the country's capital of Mexico City and will serve the luxury residential real estate markets in the greater metropolis as well as the surrounding areas including the Metropolitan area of Puebla; Valle de Bravo and Malinalco in Estado de Mexico; and Cuernavaca and Tepoztlán in Morelos. The firm is owned and operated by Carlos Gonzalez.

"The luxury residential real estate market in Mexico City is experiencing tremendous growth," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "The area has attracted many new developments, mainly luxury high-rise projects with top-of-the-line amenities, and has also seen an increase in overall inventory. We are proud to welcome Mexico Sotheby's International Realty to our global network."

"There are so many extraordinary communities and exciting areas in the Greater Mexico City area; it is our goal to be the ultimate guide for our clients, leading them to the Mexico City home of their dreams," said Gonzalez. "Affiliating with the Sotheby's International Realty® brand allows us to connect to the brand's prestigious real estate companies around the world and reach an international clientele."

With this addition, the Sotheby's International Realty network now has nine independently owned and operated offices throughout Mexico; also operating in the country are Agave Sotheby's International Realty, Guadalajara Sotheby's International Realty, Los Cabos Sotheby's International Realty, Monterrey Sotheby's International Realty, Queretaro Sotheby's International Realty, and Riviera Maya Sotheby's International Realty.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 22,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 950 offices in 70 countries and territories worldwide. In 2017, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $108 billion USD. Mexico Sotheby's International Realty listings will be marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com. © 2018 Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. All rights reserved. Sotheby's International Realty® and the Sotheby's International Realty Logo are service marks licensed to Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and used with permission. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

