Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Staten Island

MADISON, N.J., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that Laird Klein Realty in Staten Island, New York, is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Laird Klein Sotheby's International Realty.

Established in 2014, Laird Klein Sotheby's International Realty is owned and operated by Laird Klein. The firm will serve the luxury and residential real estate markets in Staten Island, including Todt Hill, Emerson Hill and Grymes Hill.

"The luxury residential real estate market in Staten Island continues to thrive and has experienced an increase of new developments and large estates in the region's South Shore, which has shaped the area's luxury market," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "Laird and his team bring 22 years of market experience and we are pleased to welcome Laird Klein Sotheby's International Realty to our extensive global network."

"We pride ourselves on offering concierge-like service to each of our clients, regardless of price point," said Klein. "The Sotheby's International Realty® brand is the pinnacle in the real estate industry and aligning our company with its vast network enables us to further provide our associates with the tools they need to exceed industry standards and uphold a reputation of excellence."

Laird Klein Sotheby's International Realty has 14 sales associates and the company is actively involved in the community. The company consists of former board members for Staten Island's Cultural Institutions Group, which comprises Snug Harbor Cultural Center, Staten Island Children's Museum and the Staten Island Zoo.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has over 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in nearly 1,000 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide. In 2018, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $112 billion USD. Laird Klein Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans nearly 1,000 offices located in 71 countries and territories worldwide, including 44 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

