Sotheby's International Realty Brand Tops Individual Sales Volume Category in REAL Trends & Tom Ferry "The Thousand" Rankings

MADISON, N.J., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that the Sotheby's International Realty® brand was the No. 1 real estate brand represented in the individual sales volume category as part of the 2019 REAL Trends & Tom Ferry "The Thousand" rankings. The annual report ranks America's top 1,000 residential real estate agents and teams based on 2018 annual sales volume and transaction sides.

The Sotheby's International Realty brand claimed 41 of the top 250 sales associates in the REAL Trends individual sales volume category, more than any other real estate brand. The brand also had the highest combined individual sales volume from sales associates in the same category.

"Achieving a leading number of sales associates represented in the individual sales volume category of the REAL Trends rankings is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Sotheby's International Realty affiliated professionals," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "Agents affiliated with Sotheby's International Realty demand more of themselves to set the highest standard in the business. This dedication made a record $112 billion in global sales volume for Sotheby's International Realty possible in 2018. I am proud to honor the companies and sales associates represented on this list and their commitment to their clients and the industry."

Click here to see the Sotheby's International Realty brand affiliated sales associated represented on "The Thousand." The complete "The Thousand" top real estate professionals list can be found on REAL Trends' website, www.realtrends.com.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 22,700 affiliated independent sales associates located in nearly 1,000 offices in 70 countries and territories worldwide. In 2018, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $112 billion USD. Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans nearly 1,000 offices located in 70 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

