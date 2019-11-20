Sotheby's International Realty Expands California Presence

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that Murray Real Estate, Inc. is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Crest Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the Sotheby's International Realty® brand's continued growth in the state of California.

Owned and operated by Rob Murray, the firm will serve both the luxury and residential real estate market in Riverside, Inland Empire and Inland Orange County.

"Riverside is flourishing with three universities, a college and a growing technology industry, making it a prime area for growth," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "Rob has led a successful company for more than 30 years with a focus on demonstrating professionalism, integrity and innovation – attributes that are valued at the Sotheby's International Realty brand – and we look forward to welcoming them to the network."

"The mission of Crest Sotheby's International Realty is to deliver the highest level of service to our clients," said Murray. "We focus on being progressive and innovative, and our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty helps us provide true international exposure for our clients and offers both agents and clients increased capabilities, tools and resources to achieve higher levels of success."

Crest Sotheby's International Realty is located in Riverside with 35 sales associates. The company and its agents actively support the local community and are involved with the Riverside Chambers of Commerce, Leadership Riverside, and Riverside Community Hospital Board of Directors, in addition to a number of causes, including those dedicated to autism and breast cancer. The community was also selected as the new site for the California Air Resources Board, as well as a new University of California medical school.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,000 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide. In 2018, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $112 billion USD. Crest Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 71 countries and territories worldwide, including 44 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

CONTACT

Melissa Couch

PR Manager

Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

973-407-6142

melissa.couch@sothebysrealty.com

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

Related Links

https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng

