Sotheby's International Realty Expands into Vietnam

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Vietnam Sotheby's International Realty, marking the brand's 18th office in Asia and further expanding its footprint across the continent.

Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, one of the country's principal luxury residential markets, Vietnam Sotheby's International Realty will serve clients and represent carefully selected luxury residential properties and developments nationwide, from established urban centers and resort destinations to emerging markets. The company is led by Chloe Dang, co-founder and chief executive officer, who will oversee the firm's vision, strategy, client experience, and day-to-day operations. Dang brings a distinct depth of experience, with nearly two decades in media and 15 years in real estate, most notably as head of the real estate segment and a television anchor for a leading national financial and business news channel.

Dang is joined by James Miles-Lambert, co-founder and chairman. With extensive management expertise at one of Vietnam's leading retail groups, Miles-Lambert provides strategic oversight across corporate governance, long-term growth planning, and organizational development.

"Vietnam's luxury residential market has decisively evolved from an emerging frontier into a sophisticated, globally competitive investment destination, driven by rising domestic wealth, significant infrastructure investment, and increasing international visibility," said Philip White, president and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "The country offers a compelling mix of dynamic global cities, culturally rich heritage centers, and world-class coastal destinations."

"The vision of Vietnam Sotheby's International Realty is to elevate the standard of luxury residential real estate in Vietnam through disciplined curation, absolute discretion, service excellence, and unrivaled global connectivity," said Dang. "Our role is to serve as a trusted bridge between Vietnam and the world, connecting Vietnamese clients with premier real estate opportunities both within Vietnam and across key international markets, while showcasing select luxury residential properties in Vietnam to a global audience through the Sotheby's International Realty network. We are seeing strong momentum across the market, with domestic demand led by buyers from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi and cross-border interest growing in both directions: affluent Vietnamese families are increasingly seeking international real estate for wealth diversification, global education opportunities, and lifestyle mobility, while qualified international buyers are showing growing interest in luxury residential opportunities in Vietnam."

"Vietnam's luxury residential sector is entering a more sophisticated phase, and our priority is to combine international standards with deep local understanding," said Miles-Lambert. "At the heart of our approach is a clear set of values: reputation comes first, integrity and discretion are non-negotiable, client service is bespoke, advice is grounded in evidence, and the strength of one team is amplified by a global network."

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,100 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,100 offices in 86 countries and territories worldwide. Vietnam Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's®. Today, its global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including more than 100 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, one of the world's premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby's International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated, with Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. owning and operating an extensive network of brokerage offices in select markets throughout the United States. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby's, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Compass International Holdings, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

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SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty