The Sotheby's International Realty Brand Outpaces the Industry, Tripling the U.S. Sales Volume Growth Average

Global Sales Volume Also Increased 16% YOY as Luxury Real Estate Brand Marks Its 50th Anniversary

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sotheby's International Realty® brand today announced that its 2025 U.S. sales volume increased 9.3% year over year—more than triple the National Association of REALTORS® reported overall market growth of 2.6%.1 Globally, the brand achieved US$182.4 billion in sales volume in 2025, up from US$157 billion in 2024, representing nearly 16% year-over-year growth. This performance marks the brand's second-strongest year on record and its highest annual sales volume since the pandemic-era surge.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Sotheby's International Realty further solidified its position as a global premier luxury real estate network, now comprising more than 1,100 offices across 86 countries and territories. The milestone underscores the strength of the brand's global footprint, the caliber of its agent network, and its continued resonance with discerning buyers and sellers worldwide.

"For five decades, Sotheby's International Realty affiliated agents have been the trusted advisors for clients navigating the luxury real estate market at the highest level," said Philip White, President and CEO of Sotheby's International Realty. "The brand's sustained growth is the result of a deliberate global strategy—expanding into key markets, strengthening the connections within our network, and delivering exceptional referral opportunities that drive meaningful results. Coupled with our industry-leading marketing platform that showcases extraordinary properties to a truly global audience, we empower our affiliated sales professionals to connect discerning buyers and sellers across borders. As we celebrate 50 years of the brand, our success reflects the power of collaboration, innovation, and expertise that continue to define Sotheby's International Realty worldwide."

An Unrivaled Platform for Global Success

In 2025, Sotheby's International Realty continued to elevate its position as a premier global network for real estate professionals, empowering them to serve clients seamlessly anywhere in the world and expand their business beyond local markets. The brand's network generated nearly US$7 billion in global referrals—high-quality, relationship-driven leads that translate into meaningful, incremental revenue opportunities for affiliated agents. Strengthening its international presence with new affiliates in Hungary and the Philippines, Sotheby's International Realty now offers even greater access to key global markets, reinforcing its role as a trusted connector for high-net-worth buyers and sellers worldwide.

"Our global network empowers Sotheby's International Realty affiliated agents to seamlessly serve clients anywhere in the world," said Tammy Fahmi, Senior Vice President of Global Servicing and Strategy for Sotheby's International Realty. "By facilitating high-quality, trust-based referrals across markets, we're not only expanding opportunities for our network but driving meaningful results for their clients—turning global connections into measurable growth."

With nearly 26,000 sales associates across its network, Sotheby's International Realty delivers an unparalleled level of collaboration, uniting top professionals who provide exceptional service, expert local insight, and access to a truly global client base.

Unmatched Media Visibility and Digital Reach

Sotheby's International Realty reached a new benchmark in its digital growth strategy, closing the year with 1.38 million followers across social media—making it the most-followed luxury real estate brand for the first time. This achievement highlights the brand's dynamic storytelling and its ability to engage discerning audiences worldwide through visually compelling, aspirational content.

The brand's digital presence remained a cornerstone of its success, with sothebysrealty.com attracting approximately 42 million visits in 2025. The site continues to serve as a global showcase for extraordinary properties, providing an elevated user experience that connects clients to the world's most desirable homes and leading real estate professionals.

Sotheby's International Realty remained the #1 most profiled luxury real estate brand in the news2 underscoring its authority and influence within the global real estate conversation. This prominence was amplified through engagements and media collaborations with some of the world's most respected and influential brands, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Financial Times, Architectural Digest, and Sotheby's Auction House. Together, these alignments reinforce the brand's unmatched connection to the worlds of art, culture, design, and international luxury.

"Our ability to consistently reach and engage a global audience speaks to the strength of our marketing, storytelling, and digital strategy," said Bradley Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Sotheby's International Realty. "We continue to invest in platforms and content that helps elevate agents, showcase extraordinary properties, and connect with today's globally minded luxury consumer."

A Global Brand Built for the Modern Luxury Homebuyer and Home Seller

As luxury buyers increasingly operate across borders, Sotheby's International Realty continues to set the standard for global real estate advisory services, combining deep local expertise with unmatched international scale. The brand's award-winning Luxury Outlook® Report and related thought leadership program further reinforces its authority in the high-end property market, delivering proprietary insights and forward-looking analysis to affluent consumers and media worldwide.

With continued expansion, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to excellence, the Sotheby's International Realty brand enters 2026 positioned for sustained growth and long-term leadership in the global luxury real estate market.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, one of the world's premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby's International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby's, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

