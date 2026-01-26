The Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands in Oregon

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC has announced that Town & Country Realty located in Corvallis, Oregon is joining the network, and its office will now operate as Town & Country Sotheby's International Realty. This addition signifies the brand's continued growth in Oregon with 20 offices in the state.

The Mid-Willamette Valley is home to two State Universities and is the state's primary wine region known for Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Gris. The luxury real estate market is defined by lifestyle-driven properties that emphasize space, privacy, and quality construction. Luxury offerings include custom-designed homes, riverfront properties, vineyard-adjacent estates, and significant acreage. The region's temperate climate, scenic landscapes, with easy access to the Oregon Coast, Cascade and Coast mountain ranges, rivers, and trails make it especially appealing to outdoor enthusiasts and buyers seeking a balanced, livable lifestyle.

Town & Country Sotheby's International Realty is led by Lisa Marie Boyd, whose background brings a thoughtful, analytical perspective to real estate. She has 16 years of real estate experience, having obtained her license in 2010, and has served as the owner of Town & Country Realty since 2016, guiding the firm with vision and dedication. Boyd served as the President of the Willamette Association of REALTORS® (WAOR) and was recognized as its REALTOR of the Year in 2025 by the Willamette Association of Realtors, reflecting her leadership and commitment to professional excellence.

"Corvallis, Oregon, is a beautiful college town known for its stunning surroundings, outdoor recreation, and its competitive real estate market. The Sotheby's International Realty brand has had a strong presence in Oregon for many years, and we are excited to welcome the 20th office in the state to continue to bring prime real estate to the buyers and sellers in the region," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "We look forward to supporting Town & Country Sotheby's International Realty as we continue to expand the brand's presence in Oregon."

"The Sotheby's International Realty brand is the leader in luxury real estate, and with its unparalleled global reach, we believe this network is most beneficial to our clients and affiliated agents," said Lisa Marie Boyd, Managing Principal Broker/Owner. She added, "For 75 years, Town & Country Realty has been proud to serve our community as local real estate experts. Now, as part of the Sotheby's International Realty network, we're your local experts with global reach–offering exceptional service at every price point, locally and worldwide."

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 21,600 affiliated independent sales associates located in 1,100 offices in 86 countries and territories worldwide. Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

