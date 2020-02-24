Sotheby's International Realty Expands Maryland Presence

MADISON, N.J., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that Atlantic Shores Realty is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Atlantic Shores Sotheby's International Realty. The addition marks the Sotheby's International Realty® brand's continued growth in the state of Maryland.

Owned and operated by Ryan Haley and Kristy Haley, the firm is located in Ocean City, Maryland with 12 sales associates and will serve the surrounding region.

"Ocean City, Maryland continues to be a popular destination for those looking to match a home with their lifestyle," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "Ryan and Kristy have led a successful company for 10 years and are true experts in their community. They strive to help their clients achieve a luxury beach lifestyle and we look forward to welcoming them to the network."

"We work daily to provide our clients with the greatest real estate experience possible," said Ryan Haley. "Our company and agents are deeply embedded in the community. We have raised our kids here, retired here and vacationed here – we know the beach! Our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty permits us to combine our hyper-local knowledge and expertise with the Sotheby's International Realty brand's best-in-class marketing, innovative technology and global reach."

The company and its agents actively support the Ocean City Surf Club's Adopt Your Beach program, which works with residents to create permanent solutions to shoreline and marine debris. Atlantic Shores Sotheby's International Realty supports a variety of local groups through the initiative including Worcester County GOLD, Worcester Youth & Family Counseling Services, Kenille's Kupboard Pet Pantry & Rescue, Inc. and Casey Cares Foundation.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 1,000 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide. In 2018, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $112 billion USD. Atlantic Shores Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,000 offices located in 71 countries and territories worldwide, including 44 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

CONTACT

Melissa Couch

PR Manager

Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

973-407-6142

melissa.couch@sothebysrealty.com

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC

Related Links

http://www.sothebysrealty.com

