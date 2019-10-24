Sotheby's International Realty Introduces Spatial Computing to its Curate App

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that its Curate by Sotheby's International Realty(sm) augmented reality (AR) app has expanded into spatial computing and is now available on Magic Leap, the pioneer in spatial computing. Available for Magic Leap One, Curate by Sotheby's International Realty will further enrich the home buying and selling experience for both sales associates and consumers. The Sotheby's International Realty® brand is the first real estate company to implement spatial computing for its listings, which merges the real world with virtual home stagings.

"Taking Curate by Sotheby's International Realty beyond augmented reality and into the spatial computing platform demonstrates how the Sotheby's International Realty brand continues to focus on visualization tools that enable real estate professionals to expand their business and serve their clients," said John Passerini, global vice president of interactive marketing, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "Through the Magic Leap affiliation, Sotheby's International Realty arms independent sales associates with innovative technology that both exceeds consumer demand and sets a standard for the industry. We envision the addition of spatial computing will be implemented in various homebuying and selling scenarios, but particularly in helping agents demonstrate to developers how they can leverage technology to help prospective buyers imagine themselves in a new home."

"We're looking forward to working with the Sotheby's International Realty brand as they launch their Curate application into our diverse ecosystem of experiences," said Rio Caraeff, Chief Content Officer, Magic Leap.

Spatial computing enables Curate by Sotheby's International Realty users to enrich their virtual staging experience. Utilizing a lightweight, wearable computer headset, users can interact with digital content in a home environment with an easy-to-use controller; enabling them to manipulate virtual stagings to best suit home design needs and interact with built-in shop-the-room furnishings, all in the context of the room they are standing in.

Curate by Sotheby's International Realty has been developed by roOomy, the leading virtual staging technology platform specializing in 3D modeling and rendering, AR, and virtual reality (VR) content creation and application development. The integration with Magic Leap is the latest launch for the Sotheby's International Realty brand in its continued work with roOomy. Virtual stagings within the app can be ordered with roOomy.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in nearly 1,000 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide. Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, each brokerage firm and its clients benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs.

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans nearly 1,000 offices located in 71 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Neither Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC nor any of its franchisees or other affiliated companies provides any product or service in connection with the program.

