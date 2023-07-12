Sotheby's International Realty Opens Office in Argentina

News provided by

Sotheby's International Realty

12 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced the opening of Argentina Properties Sotheby's International Realty in Argentina. The addition marks the brand's continued growth in South America and its 28th office in the region.

The firm will be led by Horacio Cacace, a real estate broker with more than 30 years of experience in the real estate business. The company will serve the entirety of Argentina, including the country's most prominent areas and exclusive neighborhoods, and will be headquartered in the city of Buenos Aires.

"Argentina has a growing luxury real estate market," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "The Argentinian market attracts a wide variety of buyers, including expatriates, high-net-worth individuals, foreign investors, and professionals in the technology and financial sectors. The country has also become a popular destination for Latin American countries, the United States, Brazil, Spain, and Italy. Argentina Properties Sotheby's International Realty is an exciting addition to our global portfolio, and we look forward to supporting their business."

"Our mission is to provide exceptional service to our clients, ensuring that their real estate experience is smooth and enjoyable," said Cacace. "And our affiliation with Sotheby's International Realty enables us to further reach international clientele while supporting our company's culture and mission of providing best-in-class service. Through our work with Sotheby's International Realty, we will also be able to market our listings in the best light possible for both our domestic and international clients."

The company has plans for continued growth in a phased approach and consists of several real estate associates who will guide clients through each of the steps needed to invest in the Argentinean market.

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in approximately 1,100 offices in 81 countries and territories worldwide. Argentina Properties Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans approximately 1,100 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc.  Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

CONTACT 
Melissa Couch 
Senior Manager, Public Relations & Communications 
Sotheby's International Realty 
973-407-6142 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty

Also from this source

Sotheby's International Realty Once Again Prevails in RealTrends The Thousand Top Individual Sales Volume List

Sotheby's International Realty Expands in Washington

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.