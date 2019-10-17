Sotheby's International Realty Unveils Marketing Suite for more than 23,000 Sales Associates

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced the launch of its newly developed marketing suite, Current by Sotheby's International Realty®, a suite of technology tools that was developed in tandem with Sotheby's International Realty® affiliated companies and independent sales associates to benefit their businesses and clients. The offering was introduced by Kevin Thompson, chief marketing officer for Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, during Inman's Luxury Connect 2019 conference, the premier real estate event for luxury agents and brokers.

"When it comes to successfully marketing a property, there is no one size fits all approach. Current by Sotheby's International Realty is the result of extensive brand research and affiliate collaboration," said Kevin Thompson, chief marketing officer for Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "The Sotheby's International Realty network achieved $112 billion in global sales in 2018. That success comes from tireless innovation from the brand, brokers and agents to create bespoke solutions for their clients and markets. It only makes sense that our technology stack is also designed for customization, optimizing the business opportunities for each of the 23,000 sales associates in markets across the globe."

Current by Sotheby's International Realty will enable agents and affiliates within the Sotheby's International Realty network to customize the state-of-the-art suite to fit their business and client needs, which will provide sales associates with a distinctive and competitive edge in the market. Eighteen apps will be available within the marketing suite at launch, with plans to expand in the future.

As part of the launch, the following exclusive and best-in-class apps will be available to Sotheby's International Realty sales associates, among others:

Curate – the ground-breaking home-staging app for agents and clients, which implements virtual reality

– the ground-breaking home-staging app for agents and clients, which implements virtual reality Cloze – a pioneering integrated customer relationship management app

– a pioneering integrated customer relationship management app Active Pipe – advanced email marketing capabilities with easy automation and personalization

– advanced email marketing capabilities with easy automation and personalization Presentation Studio – exclusive to the Sotheby's International Realty brand, a digital listing presentation tool with rich content, easy interface and social share

– exclusive to the brand, a digital listing presentation tool with rich content, easy interface and social share Design Vault – an ad builder tool available solely to Sotheby's International Realty agents, producing high-quality print and digital graphics

"A benefit of the marketing suite is it enables affiliates to curate apps that best serve their business and clients – whether it's digital listing presentations or virtual reality. The goal of the platform is to serve agents so they can continue to strive," said Kevin Thompson.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in nearly 1,000 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide. Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, each brokerage firm and its clients benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs.

