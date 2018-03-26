Sotheby's New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million - Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year

"We are thrilled with the results of our Asia Week sales in New York this past week," said Tad Smith, Sotheby's CEO. "They continue Sotheby's momentum thus far in 2018 and are a great runway for our annual spring Hong Kong sales beginning later this week."

Read more about Sotheby's 2018 Asia Week Results:

http://www.sothebys.com/en/news-video/blogs/all-blogs/sotheby-s-at-large/2017/12/asia-week-spring-2018.html

About Sotheby's

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and two retail businesses, Sotheby's Diamonds and Sotheby's Wine. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

Browse sale catalogues, view original content, stream live auctions and more at www.sothebys.com, and through Sotheby's apps for iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire

New York | +1 212 606 7176 | Dan Abernethy| Dan.Abernethy@Sothebys.com |

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-new-york-asia-week-auctions-total-783-million--nearly-50-increase-year-over-year-300619209.html

SOURCE Sotheby's

Related Links

http://www.sothebys.com

