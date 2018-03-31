Sotheby's Sets World Record For A Wine Sales Series

HONG KONG, March 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) set a world record for any wine sales series when a two-day series of auctions in Hong Kong brought a combined total of HK$228,300,300 / US$29,090025. Comprising 1,758 lots, The Philanthropist's Cellar, The Cellar from the Estate of Jerry Perenchio, and Finest & Rarest Wines were 100% sold.

"A record-setting series of Wine auctions is the perfect way to open our spring sales here in Hong Kong. Wine collectors are often active in many other categories we offer, and so their confidence is an encouraging indicator for the week ahead."

Kevin Ching, CEO of Sotheby's Asia

"We are thrilled to set a new world record for any series of wine auctions. To sell every one of the 1,758 lots in two major single-owner sales as well our various-owner auction is a sign of a buoyant market as well as the confidence placed in the Sotheby's team by both consignors and buyers. We are set to build on this success in the year ahead with a second offering from the Perenchio cellar this May in New York, a single-owner sale in London, as well as our new retail website."

Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Head of Sotheby's Wine