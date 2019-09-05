Sotheby's Shareholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Patrick Drahi

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At a special meeting held in New York today, Sotheby's (NYSE: BID) shareholders approved the proposed acquisition of the Company by BidFair USA, an entity wholly owned by Patrick Drahi.

"The Board of Directors would like to thank Sotheby's shareholders for their vote of confidence in the merger," said Domenico De Sole, Chairman of Sotheby's Board of Directors. "Mr. Drahi's offer delivers a significant premium to market for our shareholders, including our employee shareholders, and positions Sotheby's well for the future."

Tad Smith, Sotheby's CEO said, "This is an historic moment for Sotheby's and we are very pleased to have the validation of the company's shareholders. Sotheby's is on track for another strong season with outstanding auctions set to be held in Hong Kong and Contemporary art sales that will inaugurate our newly-renovated space on Bond Street in London early next month."

On June 17, 2019, Sotheby's announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by BidFair USA, an entity wholly owned by media and telecom entrepreneur as well as art collector, Patrick Drahi. Under the terms of the agreement, which was approved by Sotheby's Board of Directors, shareholders, including employee shareholders, will receive $57.00 in cash per share of Sotheby's common stock in a transaction with an enterprise value of $3.7 billion.

The closing of the merger remains subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

About Sotheby's

Sotheby's has been uniting collectors with world-class works of art since 1744. Sotheby's became the first international auction house when it expanded from London to New York (1955), the first to conduct sales in Hong Kong (1973), India (1992) and France (2001), and the first international fine art auction house in China (2012). Today, Sotheby's presents auctions in 10 different salesrooms, including New York, London, Hong Kong and Paris, and Sotheby's BidNow program allows visitors to view all auctions live online and place bids from anywhere in the world. Sotheby's offers collectors the resources of Sotheby's Financial Services, the world's only full-service art financing company, as well as the collection, artist, estate & foundation advisory services of its subsidiary, Art Agency, Partners. Sotheby's presents private sale opportunities in more than 70 categories, including S|2, the gallery arm of Sotheby's Global Fine Art Division, and three retail businesses: Sotheby's Wine, Sotheby's Diamonds, and Sotheby's Home, the online marketplace for interior design. Sotheby's has a global network of 80 offices in 40 countries and is the oldest company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (BID).

