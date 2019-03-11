BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotiria Roukas, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Dentistry as a Dentist at Glenview Dental Associates.

Specializing in General Dentistry, Restorative Dentistry, Cosmetic Dentistry, and Family Practice, Dr. Roukas has been practicing dentistry since 1993 and has served 22 years in her current position. Continuing her clinical excellence, Dr. Roukas constantly participates in cosmetic courses offered through the AACD and remains at the forefront of her field by participating in numerous continuing education courses which include crown and bridge techniques, periodontics, implants, and more.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Roukas graduated with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree from Loyola University School of Dentistry in 1993.

In recognition of her professional achievement, Dr. Roukas has received a practice management award and was a member of the Dental Honor Society which recognizes only the top five percent of students in clinical excellence. She also won the Top Dentist award for the last five years.

To further her professional development, Dr. Roukas is a member of HADS (Hellenic American Dental Society), ANAD (National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders), and OKU (Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honorary Dental Society).

In her free time, Dr. Roukas enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with friends.

For more information, please visit www.glenviewdental.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

