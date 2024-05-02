Sotyra Achieves AWS Select Tier Services Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

HOUSTON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotyra, a leading provider of comprehensive IT solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). This designation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate a high level of technical expertise and a proven track record of customer success.

"We are thrilled to announce our achievement of AWS Select Tier Services Partner status," stated Jeff Hinkle, CEO of Sotyra . "As a trusted advisor, this status allows us to enhance our offerings, providing tailored AWS services that support the design and implementation of sophisticated cloud architectures for our clients. With expertise in cloud migration, FinOps, and AI/ML, this partnership strengthens our ability to deliver scalable and robust cloud solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Achieving the AWS Select Tier Services Partner status is a significant milestone for Sotyra. The company met several AWS technical and business requirements, demonstrating not only its AWS certifications, capabilities, and implementations, but also its commitment to customer-centric solutions and innovation in cloud services.

Sotyra is dedicated to leveraging its 30 years of experience in IT infrastructure, managed services, and cloud consulting to deliver innovative solutions for its customers.

For more information, please visit www.sotyra.com and the APN website .

About Sotyra

Sotyra is an innovative technology solutions provider focused on delivering advanced IT solutions and services that address the complex needs of its customers. With a robust track record of pioneering in the technology space, Sotyra empowers organizations to ignite their AWS cloud transformation. Headquartered in Houston, TX with global services delivery teams, Sotyra operates across various industries and continues to expand its reach and impact in the technology sector.

SOURCE Sotyra