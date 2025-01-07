Soul App and Fudan University's Center for Communication and State Governance Research Unveil 2025 Social Trend Keywords: Embracing the Era of Self-Pleasure and Enchanting the World

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese Gen Z is embarking on an unparalleled quest for self-exploration. In a world that is growing ever more dynamic, this generation is seeking stability in their social engagements, redefining their sense of self, and striving to forge more robust interpersonal connections.

In a recent collaboration, Just So Soul, a research arm at Soul App, joined forces with Center for Communication and State Governance Research of Fudan University to unveil the "2025 Gen Z Social Trend Report". Drawing on 11,253 valid surveys, Soul's platform content, and extensive data analysis, the report, titled "Embracing the Era of Self-Pleasure and Enchanting the World", distills 10 pivotal keywords that encapsulate the forthcoming year's social trends.

Keyword 1: The Paperclip Paradox

Every soul longs for love, yet after several twists and turns, they often find themselves back where they began, much like the loop of a paperclip.

In 2024, on Soul Square, more than 3.59 million users engaged in conversations about "romantic love", with hashtags like #IWantSweetLove, which saw a 41% year-over-year increase, and #DatingForMarriage, amassing 3.2 billion views.

Among over 8,000 surveyed singles, over three-quarters expressed a desire for a relationship, especially among young men under 30, where 85.9% were keen to leave their single status behind. The primary obstacles to finding love were identified as "having a small social circle", "value misalignment", and "challenges in communication with potential mates".

However, discussions on singlehood on Soul also attracted over 8.8 billion views, reflecting a growing appreciation for the single life among young individuals. The hashtag #QualitySingleBeatsLowRel garnered 1.65 million views in 2024. The leading motivations for remaining single were "the perceived freedom of being single", "the risk of emotional disappointment", and "the lack of a suitable match".

Men and women differed in the reasons they cited for remaining single, with female respondents being more inclined to prioritize personal development over romantic partnerships. Conversely, their male counterparts frequently attributed their single status to financial limitations or the impact of previous relationship difficulties.

Keyword 2: The 432Hz Connection

432Hz, known as the cosmic frequency, is famed for promoting deep relaxation. Amidst the daily sounds of breathing, typing, and commuting, young people seek a harmonious connection through auditory experiences.

The #SilentConnectLive trend on Soul surged in 2024, garnering over 800 million views. This silent live chat allows for a unique form of companionship, where the ambient sounds of life connect strangers in a non-intrusive way.

Despite the apparent contradiction of "silent" and "live chat", this voice chat without words offers a profound sense of connection. As one Soul interest group poetically put it, "Silent connect live embraces your abyss, casting a beam of light, and melting your solitude".

In a world where urban life makes us feel isolated, #SilentConnectLive is a reminder that we are never truly alone.

Keyword 3: Soft-Boiled Egg Socializing

The ideal social distance is like a soft-boiled egg: not too distant, not too intrusive.

"Gu Liao", meaning "guaranteed chat partner", connected with over 650,000 Soul users in 2024, with a 76% year-over-year increase in engagement. The popularity of hashtags like #lookingforguliao and #waitingforguliao shows a desire for meaningful connections.

In 2024, "#SearchingforZhangHuaimin" went viral, with "#Huaiminhasnotyetgonetobed" garnering 130 million views on Weibo and 160 million on Douyin. Zhang Huaimin was a trusted friend of the famous poet Su Shi in the Song Dynasty. He is known for his willingness to join Su Shi on a midnight walk in the courtyard, as noted in Su Shi's "A Visit to Chengtian Temple at Night" with the phrase "Huaimin has not yet gone to bed". When youngsters embark on an internet quest for their "Zhang Huaimin", they are seeking a friend who is always available and ready for spontaneous connection.

Soul's survey shows that nearly 70% of respondents preferred "Gu Liao" for sharing joy, complaining about life, and seeking post-breakup comfort. When asked who they'd share emotions with, 47.9% chose "Gu Liao", surpassing romantic partners/spouses (32.5%) and strangers online (30.8%).

Keyword 4: The Smallest Unit of Certainty

The body is the smallest unit of certainty.

In 2024, outdoor sports emerged as a trending lifestyle among the youth. On Soul, posts related to #sportsandfitness marked a year-over-year growth of 25%.

Beyond routine exercise updates, many young individuals are venturing into novel sports and forging new friendships. Even novices can discover supportive communities and beginner-friendly gear advice in threads like #today'scyclingcheck-in, which saw a 120% year-over-year increase, and #let'splaytennis, with a 33% year-over-year rise.

According to Soul's survey results, jogging, hiking, and fitness topped the list of sports activities with the highest participation. Particularly in the new first-tier cities, there is a notable increase in the engagement of young individuals in these sports. Moreover, a growing number of young individuals are being drawn to the thrills of skiing, tennis, frisbee, and surfing.

When feeling down, 61.7% of young people opted to "connect with nature", describing it as a healing experience and ranking it as their most preferred option. There's no doubt that engaging in sports plays an essential role in maintaining mental health. Echoing the sentiment of Japanese actress Amami Yuki, our muscles are the most reliable part of us, never leading us astray.

Keyword 5: E-Ibuprofen

Imagine popping an electronic ibuprofen capsule to alleviate the emotional aches of real life.

When the "Jellycat Iron Pot Stew" saw a staggering 970% week-over-week search increase, it's clear that this UK-based soft toy brand has captured the hearts of the younger demographic. Apart from Jellycat, a wave of character-based plush toys like Chiikawa, Loopy, and Capybara have taken center stage on social media for the youth. These toys offer an escape back to childhood.

These endearing plush toys, often derived from anime or Internet memes, are dubbed "electronic ibuprofen" by the younger generation. Just as real medication eases physical pain, the digital equivalent serves as a quick emotional pick-me-up for busy office workers, providing instant emotional gratification.

The term "kidult"—melding "kid" and "adult"—describes individuals who, despite their adult status, maintain a childlike innocence in their interests. A 2023 survey by The Toy Association revealed that 41% of American adults had purchased toys for themselves within that year.

As the post-95s and post-00s generations transition from academia to the workplace, they find solace in the form of electronic ibuprofen, a temporary retreat to a purer, less complex world.

"It might be too juvenile for grade-schoolers, but it hits the sweet spot for grown-ups".

Keyword 6: Befriend AI

In the not-so-distant future, an AI virtual being that has "known" you for several years, understands your childhood and family, and has been with you through all your ups and downs could become the "person" who understands you best.

According to Soul's Gen Z AIGC Attitude report, one-third of youngsters were willing to befriend AI, and over 50% of them believed that AIGC products could ease loneliness. In 2024, Soul introduced a new feature named AI virtual partners that captured the interest of over 1.3 million users.

In this survey, about 40% of respondents expressed their willingness to confide in AI virtual beings, with the majority agreeing that "virtual beings can always provide emotional value". Among those who chose not to share their troubles with AI virtual beings, the belief that "virtual beings are fake" was quite common.

However, in the hustle and bustle of metropolitan life, finding a "friend" who is always available and genuine is a challenge. AI virtual beings emerge as a viable alternative.

Keyword 7: Optimal Emotional Value for Money

In the pursuit of cost-effectiveness, young people are also maximizing the ratio of emotional value to price.

In 2024, commodities like "Good Luck Spray" have emerged as a novel trend. Moreover, "Gu Zi"—a term that sounds like "Goods" in Chinese and encompasses anime and manga merchandise—has transcended the boundaries of the anime community.

Between June and August 2024, discussions on Soul about Goods, Ba-ji (badge merchandise), Tongbao (bags embellished with character badges and dolls), and related topics experienced a remarkable 576% monthly growth in shares and an astonishing 1270% increase in views. The allure for the youth might lie in the simple desire to purchase a few moments of joy.

The 2024 Gen Z Double Eleven Consumption Behavior Report by Soul indicated that 40.1% of young people were inclined towards joyful consumption and spending on personal interests. Travel and accommodations, gaming interactions, and music festivals topped the list of preferred joyful consumption activities for this demographic.

A growing trend among the youth is the prioritization of "good mood" in their purchasing decisions. They aim to invest their money in experiences that not only uplift their spirits but also create lasting memories and contribute to the enrichment of their character.

Keyword 8: Letting Go of Hypersensitivity

Embracing and acknowledging one's own emotions, and shedding the burden of hypersensitivity and shame, marks the dawn of self-awareness.

The meteoric rise of a Chinese divorce-themed reality show has catapulted the psychological term NPD (Narcissistic Personality Disorder) into the everyday lexicon of the younger generation. The hashtag #NPDSurvivor surged in popularity on social media platforms, with young individuals increasingly using it as a benchmark to evaluate their relationships with partners, family, and peers. In 2024, the hashtag #NPD on Soul garnered over 24.16 million views. The hot debates on NPD suggest that the youth are actively seeking to understand their life experiences by tapping into various intellectual resources.

The psychological concept of #SeparationofTasks, introduced by Alfred Adler, also underwent extensive discussion in 2024. Young people are trying to figure out how to say no to other people's standards and how to stand up for their viewpoints. In 2024, posts on Soul that included the hashtag #SeparationofTasks attracted over 34.4 million views.

Whether it's NPD or "Separation of Tasks", young people are on an ongoing quest to delve into the roots of their emotional and psychological narratives. Through this exploration, they are continuously reshaping and redefining their own identity.

Keyword 9: From Pixels to People

Young individuals, once deeply immersed in the 2-D digital realm, are now reigniting their fascination with the rich tapestry of the 3-D world, venturing offline to meet up with more "humans" in the flesh.

In 2024, "Black Myth: Wukong" ignited a passion for travelling to Shanxi. Data reveals a staggering 5884% surge in Douyin group purchase orders for Xi County's attractions during the National Day holiday. Contrary to the common stereotype that electronic games make young people addicted to the virtual world and lose interest in reality, the case of #FollowWukongToShanxi demonstrates that an affinity for the digital can also lead more youngsters to return to the offline world.

Meanwhile, in 2024, hashtags related to offline moments such as #talkshow, #party, #foodmarket, #shop, and #concert on Soul garnered over 1.7 billion views. Youth, once synonymous with "Internet" as "efficient" and "convenient", are realizing that not everything requires such speed and ease.

In our study, respondents were invited to rate their life satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 5, with higher scores indicating greater happiness. Those who opted for "participating in offline activities" and "engaging in sports and outdoor activities" reported the highest levels of happiness.

Keyword 10: Reenchantment

When the world fails to live up to its anticipated allure, young people choose to rekindle enchantment in their unique ways.

German sociologist Max Weber, born 160 years ago, could hardly have foreseen that his concept of "Disenchantment" would resonate so profoundly among young Chinese in 2024. On Soul, the volume of posts shared by young people featuring the term "disenchantment" has surged by 689% year-on-year.

When elites from big companies are confronted with the reality of a 2-hour daily commute and the 24-hour online work demands, they opt to adopt a "let the boss dare not entrust me" attitude, followed by donning a set of "disgusting workplace wear", quietly proclaiming "I am disenchanted with work".

However, young people never lose their passion for life. They frequently find themselves adrift amidst the quest for exploration and the search for answers, but it is through this journey of discovery that they evolve into more fulfilled and resilient individuals.

When asked "Which state is closest to your ideal life?", the top answer was "having one's own hobbies and being free", while the last one was "being charming and having many people chasing after".

In Max Weber's view, the process of disenchantment is not linear. On the contrary, modern society is more likely to cycle through "enchantment - disenchantment - reenchantment".

