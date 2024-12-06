SOUL-CIAL Launches Limited-Edition Christmas Gift Set to Support Abandoned Pets

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, SOUL-CIAL, a lifestyle brand renowned for merging high-quality design with purpose, introduces the "Hang a Little Hope on the Tree" Christmas Gift Set. Available from December 1 through December 31, this exclusive offering allows customers to express their style while making a meaningful impact, with 20% of each purchase supporting House of Joy and Mercy in their mission to rescue and rehome abandoned pets.

SOUL-CIAL's Dedication to Pet Welfare: Supporting House of Joy and Mercy

SOUL-CIAL's "Hang a Little Hope on the Tree" Christmas Gift Set. Each purchase contributes to a live donation tracker on SOUL-CIAL’s website

At SOUL-CIAL, the bond between humans and pets lies at the heart of our mission. Pets enrich our lives with unconditional love, companionship, and joy, and we believe it is our responsibility to support organizations that protect and care for them. Guided by our core values of compassion, community engagement, and social responsibility, we are committed to making a difference in the lives of animals in need.

Through our collaboration with House of Joy and Mercy, we aim to create a tangible impact on the lives of abandoned and stray animals. Founded in 2015 by Ivy Tse, House of Joy and Mercy is a Hong Kong-based non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need. Their holistic approach includes providing medical care, safe shelter, and facilitating adoptions, offering hospice services and participating in community education work, ensuring every animal has the opportunity for a brighter future.

This partnership reflects SOUL-CIAL's belief in fostering meaningful connections with socially conscious individuals. Initiatives like the "Hang a Little Hope on the Tree" Christmas Gift Set serve as a platform to raise awareness about the challenges faced by abandoned pets and the importance of animal welfare. By inspiring our community to actively participate in charitable efforts, we aim to foster empathy and encourage collective action that makes a positive impact. Furthermore, this collaboration aligns with the values of individuals who prioritize meaningful causes and social responsibility.

By supporting House of Joy and Mercy, we contribute to rescuing and rehoming pets while upholding our promise to make a difference in the community. Together, we can nurture a culture of kindness, inclusivity, and compassion, creating a ripple effect of care that extends far beyond this campaign.

Style with Purpose: A Gift That Gives Back

This holiday season, SOUL-CIAL blends fashion-forward design with a heartfelt mission of compassion in the "Hang a Little Hope on the Tree" Christmas Gift Set. Thoughtfully curated, this set is more than just a collection of accessories—it's a meaningful statement of support for a kinder world for pets in need.

The gift set features two hand straps available in eight trendy colors and patterns, designed to seamlessly complement any personal style. Alongside these straps are three versatile accessories: an NFC Tag, Phone Strap Adapter, and Strap Hook, adding both functionality and modern flair to your daily essentials. Completing the set is a beautifully crafted paw-themed charm, a poignant symbol of hope that highlights the campaign's dedication to abandoned animals.

Every element of the set reflects SOUL-CIAL's unwavering commitment to quality, style, and impactful change. By choosing this gift, you're not only enhancing your personal style but also contributing to a mission that extends far beyond aesthetics. This is a gift with purpose—a way to accessorize while championing a better world for pets in need.

Make a Difference This Holiday Season



When you purchase the "Hang a Little Hope on the Tree" Christmas Gift Set, you're directly supporting SOUL-CIAL's collaboration with House of Joy and Mercy. This meaningful partnership ensures that 20% of each purchase goes toward rescuing and rehabilitating abandoned pets, offering them love, care, and a second chance at life.

This is more than just a holiday purchase—it's an opportunity to bring joy and hope to animals who deserve a brighter future. Visit https://iphone16.soul-cial.com/christmas-giftbox to shop and join this meaningful journey. Together, we can spread compassion and kindness, making this holiday season truly brighter for pets waiting for their forever homes.

Track Your Contribution

Each purchase contributes to a live donation tracker on SOUL-CIAL's website, visually celebrating milestones toward the campaign's goal. This interactive feature fosters a shared sense of purpose and allows customers to see the difference they're making in real-time.

Ways to Support Our Mission

In addition to purchasing the gift set, you can further support this campaign by sharing on social media using the hashtag #hangalittlehope and tagging @soulcial.official to spread awareness about the initiative, as well as learning about the challenges faced by abandoned pets and advocating for policies that promote animal welfare. Together, we can create a ripple effect of compassion and support for animals in need.

Availability

The "Hang a Little Hope on the Tree" Christmas Gift Set is a limited edition, available now for order on SOUL-CIAL's website. Secure this unique holiday gift while supplies last.

About SOUL-CIAL

SOUL-CIAL is a lifestyle brand dedicated to merging high-quality design with purpose, empowering customers to express themselves while making a difference. Known for innovative phone accessories, SOUL-CIAL creates products that combine style with social impact. This season, join us in spreading joy and compassion.

