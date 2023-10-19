SOUL COMMUNITY PLANET AND ANIMA MUNDI HERBALS COLLABORATE TO PROVIDE HOLISTIC HOSPITALITY AND WELLNESS TO CONSCIOUS TRAVELERS

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Community Planet (SCP) Hotels – the holistic hospitality company dedicated to providing regenerative and wellness-focused hospitality experiences to conscious travelers – today announced a partnership with Anima Mundi Herbals, a leading producer of organic and sustainable herbal products. This powerful collaboration aims to provide a new level of wellness experiences to SCP guests and Anima Mundi's growing community through integrated herbal education and Herbal Immersive Retreats at Soul Community Planet locations.

Adriana Ayales, founder and CEO of Anima Mundi has hand-selected a range of specially curated artisan apothecary products, including herbal teas, adaptogenic tinctures, and beauty elixirs to be offered at SCP locations internationally. These products, made from ethically sourced organic herbs and adaptogens, are designed to promote relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being for guests at SCP Hotels restaurants, markets, and spas. The collaboration aligns perfectly with SCP's prioritization of wellness and innovative guest programs that inspire participation in healing the individual and the planet.

"Soul Community Planet and Anima Mundi are well aligned in terms of values and vision. We are thrilled to bring Anima Mundi herbals tinctures, adaptogenic infusions, and all-natural organic beauty products to Soul Community Planet's guests who seek wellness-focused experiences." said Adriana Ayales, Founder and CEO of Anima Mundi Herbals. "Through this collaboration, we can reach a wider audience and provide them with the highest quality herbal remedies in SCP's nature-centric locations worldwide."

Soul Community Planet - known for leadership in regenerative travel practices, holistic hospitality, and innovative guest experiences - is excited to incorporate Anima Mundi Herbals' programming and products into their guest offerings. "We are so inspired by Adriana and what she has created with Anima Mundi Herbals. This new collaboration allows SCP to enhance our guest experiences by offering new natural and holistic solutions to enhance their bodies and minds during their stays," said Pam Cruse, CMO and Co-Founder of Soul Community Planet. "This collaboration will advance our goal of providing innovative wellness and regenerative travel practices in some of the most spectacular natural destinations in the world."

About Soul Community Planet

Laguna Beach, California-based Soul Community Planet (SCP) was born out of a vision to make the world a better place by serving those who value wellness, kindness and sustainability. As the first Holistic Hospitality company, SCP's handcrafted venues provide clean, fresh, energy-efficient, low-waste accommodations, plant-forward food choices, places for socializing, collaborating, and working, along with superior wellness experiences. SCP's ten hotels include SCP Colorado Springs, SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge, SCP Depoe Bay, SCP Hilo, Laguna Riviera Hotel, SCP Mendocino Inn and Farm, SCL Mendocino Coast Lodge, SCP Redmond, SCP Seven4One, and Salishan Coastal Lodge by SCP Hotels. SCP supports a range of causes that share its vision through its Every Stay Does Good® program and by donating five percent of its profits to causes that share its core values.

About Anima Mundi Herbals

Anima Mundi is an organic and wildcrafted apothecary, sourcing some of the finest botanicals from small farmers, indigenous peoples and wildcrafters. Their herbalist-formulated medicines are designed to nourish the mind, body and soul. Anima Mundi prides itself to only provide unadulterated botanicals and formulations, only sourcing pure and sustainable plants from around the world.

For more information about Anima Mundi Herbals, please visit animamundiherbals.com. To learn more about Soul Community Planet Hotels, please visit scphotel.com.

