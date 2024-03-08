Soul Machines to Unveil Groundbreaking Digital Marilyn Monroe at SXSW 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Machines, the leader in Biological AI-powered Digital People™, today unveiled "Digital Marilyn," a groundbreaking new project in partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic). This innovative, interactive experience merges Soul Machines' proprietary Biological AI technology with Marilyn Monroe's iconic likeness, offering both fans and brands a unique and personalized engagement opportunity. The company will provide an exclusive first look at Digital Marilyn at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 8, 2024.

Introducing Marilyn Monroe to a New Generation with Biological AI

Digital Marilyn interacts with fans in real-time using advanced natural language processing, deep learning and GPT 3.5. This hyper-real Digital Celebrity answers questions in Marilyn's signature voice and style, shares anecdotes, and even delivers personalized greetings, creating an unforgettable experience for Marilyn fans.

"This collaboration exemplifies the transformative power of AI in connecting brands and consumers," said Greg Cross, CEO and Co-founder of Soul Machines. "Digital Marilyn showcases our Biological AI, bringing an iconic personality to life through engaging dialogues and emotional intelligence. It's more than nostalgia; it's a glimpse into the future of immersive interactions."

Unprecedented AI Capabilities

Biological AI: Mimics the human nervous system, enabling realistic emotional responses and dynamic conversations. And via our proprietary camera and microphone technology, Digital Marilyn becomes multimodal, truly reading users emotions and responds accordingly.

Mimics the human nervous system, enabling realistic emotional responses and dynamic conversations. And via our proprietary camera and microphone technology, Digital Marilyn becomes multimodal, truly reading users emotions and responds accordingly. Hyper-Personalization: Every interaction is unique. Digital Marilyn analyzes your preferences and tailors her responses accordingly, fostering a genuine connection that resonates with you on an individual level. The average conversation length of a Soul Machines Digital Person is 20 minutes.

Every interaction is unique. Digital Marilyn analyzes your preferences and tailors her responses accordingly, fostering a genuine connection that resonates with you on an individual level. The average conversation length of a Soul Machines Digital Person is 20 minutes. Dynamic Conversations: Digital Marilyn's advanced machine learning enables her to engage in natural, fluid dialogue, adapting to your questions and interests in real-time.

Digital Marilyn's advanced machine learning enables her to engage in natural, fluid dialogue, adapting to your questions and interests in real-time. Emotional Intelligence: Mimicking the human nervous system, this technology allows Digital Marilyn to respond with realistic emotions and nuanced expressions, creating a deeply personal and memorable experience.

More Than Nostalgia

Marilyn Monroe's impact transcends generations. Her artistic brilliance, unwavering individuality, and enduring social commentary continue to inspire artists, designers, and activists worldwide. She was notorious for her quest for knowledge and self improvement, stating, "My God, I want to learn! Change, improve!" Reimagining her through AI isn't just about nostalgia; it's about harnessing the potential of technology to honor and reimagine iconic figures in a way that feels real and engaging.

"Marilyn Monroe remains a timeless icon, inspiring generations with her talent, charisma, and enduring legacy," said Dana Carpenter, EVP Entertainment, at Authentic Brands Group. "We are thrilled to partner with Soul Machines, whose cutting-edge technology is the perfect match to bring Marilyn to life in the AI age. While Marilyn Monroe can never be replaced or duplicated, Digital Marilyn opens exciting possibilities for multiple generations of fans to engage with her in a whole new way, fostering a deeper connection and appreciation for her enduring spirit and the mark she left on the world."

Experience Digital Marilyn Monroe by Soul Machines

During SXSW in Austin, Marilyn's fans first glimpse at Digital Marilyn will be presented at the upcoming invite-only event hosted by The Information held at The Eleanor on March 8, 2024.

Beyond reimagining the past: Soul Machines' technology holds immense potential beyond the realm of entertainment. Imagine personalized educational experiences that adapt to your learning style or AI-powered customer service that understands your needs. Through Soul Machines Studio tools, professional creators and global enterprises including Heineken, Morningstar and the World Health Organization, can reimage customer engagement at scale.

About Soul Machines

Soul Machines is a pioneer in the humanization of AI. We use our ground-breaking Biological AI technology to create hyper-human, autonomous Digital People, powered by our patented Digital Brain™. Our revolutionary Soul Machines Studio tools allow anyone to reimagine customer engagement, drive deep interactivity, and create personalized digital experiences. Soul Machines is unique in delivering the full capabilities of human and machine collaboration in an ethical, responsive, and unprecedented way. Soul Machines' Digital People deliver highly personalized brand experiences for global enterprises including Heineken, BankABC, Morningstar, and The World Health Organization, while also redefining entertainment and fan engagement through Digital Celebrities, including Marilyn Monroe, Carmelo Anthony, Jack Nicklaus, Mark Tuan and Francis Ngannou.

Soul Machines was founded in 2016 by tech entrepreneur Greg Cross and Academy-Award winner Mark Sagar.

For more information, visit www.soulmachines.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, which owns a portfolio of more than 50 iconic and world-renowned Lifestyle, Entertainment and Media brands. Headquartered in New York City, with offices around the world, Authentic connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace. Its brands generate more than $29 billion in global annual retail sales and have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,300-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 382,000 points of sale.

Authentic is committed to transforming brands by delivering powerful storytelling, compelling content, innovative business models and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. Authentic's brand portfolio includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Ted Baker®, Hunter®, Vince®, Hervé Léger®, Hickey Freeman®, Frye®, Nautica®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Nine West®, Sperry®, Rockport®, Eddie Bauer®, Boardriders®, Quiksilver®, Billabong®, Roxy®, DC Shoes®, RVCA®, Element®, VonZipper®, Honolua®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Shark®, Tretorn®, Prince®, Airwalk®, Izod®, Jones New York®, Van Heusen®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Arrow® and Thomasville®.

For more information, visit authentic.com.

Follow Authentic on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and WeChat.

Contact:

Soul Machines: [email protected]

