Soul Quest Premiere Award-Winning Film 'From Shock to Awe'

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Quest Ayahuasca Church of Mother Earth in Orlando, Florida, is proud to invite guests to the premiere of its documentary "From Shock to Awe" on Nov. 12, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. E.T.

This amazing film has won 2 Film Festival awards:

The Psychedelic Film and Music Festival: BEST DOCUMENTARY From Shock To Awe (2017, USA/Canada) - East Coast Premiere. From Shock to Awe captures the Mangurama Award for Conscious Documentary Storytelling at Illuminate Film Festival. The Mangurama Award goes to the most transformative non-fiction film that exhibits a strong story arc, compelling subjects, and high production value.

The Psychedelic Film and Music Festival:

BEST DOCUMENTARY Award

From Shock To Awe (2017, USA/Canada) - East Coast Premiere

From Shock to Awe also captures the Mangurama Award for Conscious Documentary Storytelling at Illuminate Film Festival. The Mangurama Award goes to the most transformative non-fiction film that exhibits a strong story arc, compelling subjects, and high production value.

The special one-night-only event, "Coming Home: Beyond Veterans Day," will include theatrical screenings in over 25 U.S. cities. Screenings will be followed by a live Q&A with the cast and filmmakers.

"From Shock to Awe" shares the stories of two combat veterans suffering from a host of negative emotions including fear, anxiety, depression, and anger, brought on by their experiences in war. After traditional Western medicine fails them, the men seek for healing at Soul Quest Ayahuasca Church of Mother Earth, where they attend a weekend ceremonial retreat. Several times over the weekend, they consume ayahuasca, a traditional, spiritual plant medicine brew, in their quest for healing.

The documentary shares the veterans' hopes and fears about taking ayahuasca as well as their experiences during their weekend ceremony. The film follows up with the veterans several months later to learn the impacts of their experience with ayahuasca. It also shows the impacts that the veterans' experience with ayahuasca had on their families, and how their wives were led to embark on their own ayahuasca journeys.

The Ayahuasca Manifesto itself reads: "It is time to embrace Humanity with my healing, extending beyond the Amazon basin, reaching global expansion, spreading through all the soils of tropical climates, growing in every forest, in every sidewalk, in every house garden. Care about me, harvest me, spread me around. Warriors of Light from Around the World… Help Me to Help You!"

The premiere event on Nov. 12, 2018 will launch a social impact campaign that aims to open a dialogue about trauma, the pharmaceutical industry, the U.S. legal system, and saving lives.

For more information about "Shock to Awe," visit the documentary website. To purchase tickets at a theatre near you, see where you can attend the event.

About Soul Quest Ayahuasca Church of Mother Earth

Soul Quest provides ceremonial retreats for healing and personal and spiritual evolutions for its church members. During retreats, the church distributes indigenous ancestral medicine from the Brazilian jungle with the supervision of Highly trained facilitators. To book a retreat visit our website https://www.ayahuascachurches.org.

For more information, please contact:

Soul Quest Ayahuasca Church of Mother Earth

Phone: 407-360-6297

Email: ayahuascaretreatsusa@gmail.com

1371 Hancock Lone Palm Rd, Orlando, FL 32828

Related Images

from-shock-to-awe.jpg

From Shock to Awe

The Psychedelic Film and Music Festival: BEST DOCUMENTARY From Shock To Awe (2017, USA/Canada) - East Coast Premiere From Shock to Awe captures the Mangurama Award for Conscious Documentary Storytelling at Illuminate Film Festival. The Mangurama Award goes to the most transformative non-fiction film that exhibits a strong story arc, compelling subjects, and high production value.

soul-quest-ayahuasca-church-of.png

Soul Quest Ayahuasca Church of Mother Earth

Soul Quest provides ceremonial retreats for healing, and personal and spiritual evolutions for its church members. During retreats, the church distributes indigenous ancestral medicine from the Brazilian jungle with the supervision of highly trained facilitators

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heDCkw6ayRQ

SOURCE Soul Quest Ayahuasca Church of Mother Earth