Soul Strips Is Restoring Gut Health Through Convenient, Bioavailable Nutrients

News provided by

Soul Strips

29 Sep, 2023, 08:36 ET

The Health Brand's Edible Vitamin and Mineral Strips Effectively Deliver Key Nutrients to the Gut Microbiome for Both Adults and Children

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Strips is an innovative health brand that has created a unique form of vitamin and mineral supplementation: the oral strip. The Soul Strips team has developed a form of nanotechnology that allows it to infuse edible strips with essential nutrients targeted toward various basic bodily needs. Soul Strips' range of products (which will be available in American markets soon) includes products for the immune system, cognitive health, sleep aid, libido, energy, and more. It also has a pair of adult and children's supplements for stronger gut health.

Continue Reading
Soul Strips
Soul Strips

It's estimated that as many as 70 million Americans suffer from digestive conditions every year. These conditions span the gamut and can include major concerns like Crohn's or Celiac diseases. Others, like acid reflux, food intolerances, and IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), are less severe, though they can still sap quality of life and lead to further complications over time.

While they may vary in severity, all digestive concerns are important, and those managing them should talk to their doctor about treatment. As they explore their options, many find that often the best solution isn't a strong pharmaceutical one. It's simple nutraceutical preventative care.

"We consider it our sincere responsibility to transform the current wellness mentality," declares Soul Strips co-founder Sharath Madhavan. "We want to shift the narrative from 'eat chemical-based medicine when I'm sick' to 'take preventive care of my body and avoid health issues in the first place.'"

Madhavan adds that health should be an everyday pursuit. "That is why we're making nutritious formulations available in the oral strips form," he explains. "These have higher effectiveness and absorption than conventional pills, tonics, gummies, tablets etc."

This combination of efficacy and hyperconvenience makes Soul Strips an ideal way to maintain preventative health — including gut health — through nutraceutical supplementation. The brand's Gutsy gut health product delivers a potent dose of apple cider vinegar and a natural digestive enzyme combination that includes Protease, Amylase, and Lipase. Together, these ingredients help break down food, restore pH balance, and regain an equilibrium of good bacteria in the gut microbiome.

Soul Strips' Miss Digestion is a similar take on gut support for kids. It includes a probiotic blend and cranberry extract to restore bacteria balance and bolster the digestive system in younger bodies. In an era when digestive issues are rampant, Soul Strips' digestive supplements offer a convenient and effective way to boost gut health and ensure that the GI tract of adults and children alike are helping rather than hindering their health.

About Soul Strips
Soul Strips operates out of Dubai, UAE & Mumbai, India and was launched in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Sharath Madhavan and Avinash Madhavan. The co-partners created the brand out of a vision to use cutting-edge nanotechnology to create hyper-convenient, uniquely bioavailable supplements for men, women, and children. Soul Strips products are sugar-free, preservative-free, and plant-based. They are a holistic health solution designed around preserving health and enhancing quality of life. Learn more at soulstripsglobal.com.

Contact:
Avinash Madhavan
M: +971 526257044
[email protected] 
https://www.soulstripsglobal.com

SOURCE Soul Strips

Also from this source

Soul Strip's Nanotechnology Is Improving the Efficacy of Multivitamins

The Oral Strip Vitamin That Is Perfect for Back-to-School Health

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.