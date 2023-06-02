Soul Strips Is Simplifying Health and Nutrition

Health Shouldn't Be Complicated or Tiresome. Soul Strips Is Making Nutraceutical Supplementation Simple, Quick, and Effective

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans take a lot of supplements. One survey by the CDC found that more than a third ( 35.1% ) of U.S. adults over the age of 20 didn't just take a vitamin in the past 30 days, but more than one kind. 13.8% of those asked also reported taking four or more dietary supplements within the past month.

While daily supplements can be a handful (quite literally), more people are turning to nutraceutical supplementation as a healthy alternative to chemical-based medicinal solutions. "The world is going through a paradigm shift in health and wellness," explains Avinash Madhavan, co-founder of Soul Strips. "People are diversifying from chemical-based medicine. They're opting for more natural and preventive nutraceuticals — which is a good thing! Recent nutraceutical studies have shown great promise. Natural supplementation has proven benefits in areas like the prevention of diseases, management of lifestyle disorders, alleviation of chemical side effects, and overall improved quality of life."

Where Madhavan sees an issue is the complexities and burdens that so many different supplements are creating for consumers. "Time is money. Health is wealth," he says, "And frankly, no one has time to read thousands of how-tos and nutrition articles. Neither can they always guarantee access to their home medicine cupboard to get to half a dozen bottles three times a day, either. We thought we could save everyone the time and complications by combining nutrient-rich formulas into a small, instant form factor — the oral strip!"

Soul Strips consist of a wide range of nutraceutical supplements , all presented in this hyperconvenient format. From fighting fatigue to better sleep, stronger immunity, children's vitamins and more, Soul Strip has nutraceutical support for most health and wellness goals.

The brand's nutrients are delivered in individually packaged strips, as well. These are conveniently stored in a tiny can that makes them easy to consume on the go. All that's required is to pop a strip in one's mouth, let it dissolve for sixty seconds, and the buccal mucosa (the cells lining the mouth) does the rest, absorbing key vitamins and minerals directly into the bloodstream for immediate effect.

"Nutrition is important," declares Madhavan, "But that doesn't mean health should be complicated and tiresome. We're making health simple, quick, and effective by ingesting important vitamins and minerals in an innovative way. Our instantly-dissolving oral strips are changing nutrition into an easy-access, ongoing preventive pursuit that helps our customers stay strong and avoid big health problems in the future."

