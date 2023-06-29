Soul Strips Nutrition Reaches the Blood Stream in 60 Seconds, Flat!

The Fast-Acting Vitamin Strips Are a Convenient Way to Optimize Health and Wellness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Strips has spent the last few years developing a unique new take on the daily vitamin. The brand has replaced tablets, capsules, gummies, and liquids with a superior option: edible film.

Each Soul Strip is loaded with nutrients. Once on the tongue, the strip dissolves in under 60 seconds. This releases the nutrients into the mouth, where it is absorbed directly into the bloodstream.

"Welcome to the future of nutrition," says company co-owner Avinash Madhavan, "Soul Strips are both more efficient and convenient than traditional vitamins. You can pop one anytime, anywhere, and our micro-encapsulation tech makes the ingredients more effective."

The convenience of an edible film has gained notoriety in recent years thanks to its popular use by various breath mint brands. However, Soul Strips takes the edible film concept even further by individually packaging each strip. This makes it easy to pop a paper-thin daily vitamin into a backpack, purse, or piece of luggage where it can rest snug and secure until it's needed.

While convenience is a big selling point, Soul Strips doesn't skimp on efficacy. The brand has spent time developing a patented form of nanotechnology that ensures high absorption into the bloodstream. This happens right in the oral cavity without the need for the vitamins to enter the rest of the digestive system.

This is an important differentiating factor, as traditional tablets and capsules are known for having lower absorption rates. Even liquids and gummies, while better, are inefficient. In comparison, Soul Strip's micro-encapsulation technology delivers high-quality, precise doses of nutrients that are as much as three times more bioavailable than a traditional pill or capsule.

Vitamins and supplements are an important part of a preventative health routine. However, to be effective, individuals must take them consistently, and their nutrients must be properly absorbed by the body. Soul Strips meets this need by blending the hyper-convenience of an edible film with exceptional uptake through optimized bioavailability. The result is a tool that can deliver quality nutritional support to the bloodstream in 60 seconds, flat!

Soul Strips operates out of Mumbai, India and was launched in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Sharath Madhavan and Avinash Madhavan. The co-partners created the brand out of a vision to use cutting-edge nanotechnology to create hyperconvenient, uniquely bioavailable supplements for men, women, and children. Soul Strips products are sugar-free, preservative-free, and plant-based. They are a holistic health solution designed around preserving health and enhancing quality of life. Learn more at soulstripsglobal.com .

