Soul Wipe Are Redefining the Concept of Clean

The Health and Wellness Brand Is Taking the Stress Out of Sanitation One Chakra and Essential Oil-Infused Wipe at a Time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitation has become a bigger part of life since the beginning of the pandemic. The need to perpetually sterilize an individual's hands, nose, face, and any other body parts that come in contact with a potentially hazardous surface has come to define life since early 2020. For many, this continuous need to clean is associated with safety — but also with stress.

According to a 2020 report from the American Psychological Association, 60% of American adults are overwhelmed by "the number of issues America faces currently." While countless societal factors are exacerbating the situation, the ripple effect of the pandemic remains a significant factor adding pressures and fears at all times. That's where Soul Wipe comes into the picture. Founder Monica Rodriguez Dean addresses the issue of stress and how that extra layer of discomfort pushed her to create her innovative hygiene and relaxation productions.

"If this stress and fear had a smell, it was the sanitation wipes I pulled out several times a day," says Dean. "The odor weighed on my spirit. I thought to myself, 'Why does the process of being safe have to be such a smelly one? Why can't these daily rituals be a time of ease? A quick moment to surrender, to take a long breath and center myself?'"

In search of an answer, Dean turned to the things that she already used to address stress. "I thought about what already brought me peace of mind. Why aren't there hand-sanitizing wipes infused with essential oils? Wipes that don't just clean my hands, but also heal my spirit rather than aggravate it?"

Dean created the answer to these questions in the form of her brand, Soul Wipe. The line consists of seven products each focused on a different Chakra. The base of every product is a container of 50 GSM, 100% bamboo wipes with 70% ethyl alcohol that can kill 99.9% of bacteria on a person's hands.

On top of this hygienic base, Dean added a blend of pure essential oils, conditioning aloe and flowers, and crystals that align with each chakra. "This provides an experience that sanitizes and conditions the hands — something that is constantly necessary these days — while also lifting the spirits," says Dean, "Each wipe offers a brief, stress-free reprieve in a life that is overtly filled with stress."

Soul Wipe may be new to the market, but its wide appeal to a diverse audience that is trying to stay healthy and calm in the midst of the stresses and strains of life has already garnered a significant amount of attention from retailers and consumers alike. Dean and her team look forward to continuing to champion their message of peace and cleanliness for a long time to come.

About Soul Wipe: Soul Wipe is a female-owned business that was founded by Monica Rodriguez Dean in January 2021. The brand is focused on the mission of creating serene moments throughout the day — even while a person is sanitizing their hands. Inspired by the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras, Soul Wipe guides others into a space of inner clarity and realization of the present moment. Center your soul, wipe your hands, and raise the collective vibration. Learn more at soulwipe.com .

