Soul Wipe Cleanses the Hands and Heals the Spirit

Finally, a Sanitation Brand That Is Synonymous with Peace and Tranquility

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanitation has been a focal point of life in recent years. As the world has reevaluated the seriousness of personal hygiene — especially concerning the transfer of germs — it's led to a simultaneous rise in both cleanliness and stress. In fact, the decision to stay clean consistently trumps the desire to stay calm. It's a choice that Soul Wipes owner Monica Rodriguez Dean thinks should never need to be made in the first place.

"Staying clean and staying calm shouldn't be a zero-sum game," says Dean, "There's no reason people should be exchanging their peace of mind for a healthy body. That's why Soul Wipe exists. To restore a sense of peace, balance, and harmony to the task of staying healthy."

Soul Wipe is an innovative health and wellness brand that brings the concepts of outward and inward health together into a single product. For the former, every Soul Wipe product uses wipes that are 100% bamboo and contain 70% ethyl alcohol to effectively kill 99.9% of bacteria . While this is a good starting point, though, it does nothing to address the stress and inner turmoil that so many germ-wary individuals struggle with on a daily basis.

That's where the oils and crystals come into play. Each Soul Wipe product has a unique blend of pure essential oils and chakra crystals. For instance, the brand's Third Eye Chakra wipes combine Rosemary, Eucalyptus, and Clary Sage oils with Amethyst crystal to provide a calming blend of energy and intuition. Its SolarPlex wipes blend ginger and Peppermint oils with Citrine crystal for a creative and empowering cleansing experience. Whatever the particular combination, every Soul Wipe product is meant to create little moments throughout the day when individuals can lift their souls through something as simple as wiping their hands.

About Soul Wipe: Soul Wipe is a female-owned business that was founded by Monica Rodriguez Dean in January 2021. The brand is focused on the mission of creating serene moments throughout the day — even while a person is sanitizing their hands. Inspired by the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras, Soul Wipe guides others into a space of inner clarity and realization of the present moment. Center your soul, wipe your hands, and raise the collective vibration. Learn more at soulwipe.com .

Monica Rodriguez Dean

Phone Number: 310-251-5972

Company Address: Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: https://soulwipe.com

SOURCE Soul Wipe