Soul Wipe Facilitates a Stress-Free Flu Season

The Cold Weather Requires Greater Sanitation Measures. Soul Wipe Turns These Efforts into Relaxing Moments of Surrender.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer turns to autumn, school is starting up again, and the weather is cooling off. This inevitably leads to an ongoing communal struggle with illness that extends right through most of the winter and is commonly referred to as the "cold and flu season." John Hopkins Medicine estimates that adults get two to four colds per year while children can catch a cold as much as 10 times annually. The CDC reports that nearly one in 10 Americans ( 8% ) get the more serious illness known as the flu. Whether it's an inevitable cough, some lingering sniffles, or a full-blown viral infection, it's easy to get sick, especially in the fall.

The natural reaction to this threat is to sanitize everything, especially our hands. In fact, hygiene efforts have amped up to all-time highs due to the recent pandemic — something that comes with a cost. The need to stay clean and germ-free is a factor that simultaneously weighs down minds and dries out the skin, replacing one problem with another. That's why Monica Rodriguez Dean started Soul Wipe.

"Stress is a constant factor in our lives these days," says Dean, "Everyone is looking for ways to calm down and find inner peace. As I looked for calm, I found myself wondering why the process of being safe has to be so smelly. Why can't these daily rituals of wiping our hands be a time of peace, a time of ease? My goal with Soul Wipe is to create a quick moment to surrender every time someone goes to sanitize their hands — something that happens often in the fall and winter."

Each Soul Wipe product is made of 50 GSM, 100% bamboo wipes that contain 70% ethyl alcohol (enough to kill 99.9% of bacteria ). The wipes also include conditioning aloe and flowers to help with skin hydration. The most important factor, though, comes from two key elements: pure essential oils and crystals aligned with each of the seven chakras .

This purposeful combination of peace and hygiene makes Soul Wipes an ideal tool to have on hand throughout the cold and flu season. It offers effective sanitation control while allowing a quiet moment of peace, calm, and surrender every time someone goes to wipe their hands.

About Soul Wipe:

Soul Wipe is a female-owned business that was founded by Monica Rodriguez Dean in January 2021. The brand is focused on the mission of creating serene moments throughout the day — even while a person is sanitizing their hands. Inspired by the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras, Soul Wipe guides others into a space of inner clarity and realization of the present moment. Center your soul, wipe your hands, and raise the collective vibration. Learn more at soulwipe.com .

