Soul Wipe Is a Sanitation Cheat Sheet

The Hygiene Wipes Don't Just Clean Hands. They Calm the Mind and Settle the Soul.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From pandemics to inflation, conflict to politics, there are many factors creating consistent concern in 2022. This has fostered a perpetual state of stress that is palpable as everyone tries to stay safe and healthy from one day to the next. It's a struggle that Soul Wipe founder Monica Rodriguez Dean is intimately familiar with.

"I have used essential oils for years to create a sense of ease during my busy day," explains the professional entrepreneur and mother of three, "Essential oils help me calm the monkey in my brain. They allow me to center myself when I find I'm being pulled in multiple directions." Dean also taps into the power of chakras and their associated crystals as a way to restore a sense of peace and serenity, "Crystals enhance the experience for me. They activate the energy I am trying to pull in, heightening the vibration and allowing me to align with different frequencies."

Dean's relationship with essential oils and crystals was a primary motivator behind the creation of her health and wellness brand Soul Wipe. The innovative hygiene label brings sanitation and stress management together into a single product — or, more accurately, a range of seven distinct products.

Each Soul Wipe SKU is made of 100% bamboo wipes that use alcohol to kill 99.9% of bacteria on the hands. They also condition the skin with essential oils, aloe, and flowers. The essential oils also provide therapeutic aromas that can calm the mind and body. Finally, each product includes one of seven different crystals, each aligned to a different chakra, the energy centers found in the body.

The goal with Soul Wipe has always been simple, to create a stress-free cheat sheet that anyone can fit into their day. "All you need to do is wipe your hands and dispose of the wipe," says Dean adding, "As you do that, inhale and focus on one chakra for a moment. Breathe deep into your belly, pause, and take another deep breath. Then return to whatever you were doing. It's that easy. The goal isn't to transform your schedule or daily routines. Soul Wipe is an accessible and effective way to remember who you are, what you desire, and what is important to you throughout the day. Even if you don't have time to meditate, you have time for a Soul Wipe."

About Soul Wipe

Soul Wipe is a female-owned business that was founded by Monica Rodriguez Dean in January 2021. It is also a minority-owned enterprise and a certified member of the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council. Soul Wipe is focused on the mission of creating serene moments throughout the day — even while a person is sanitizing their hands. Inspired by the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras, Soul Wipe guides others into a space of inner clarity and realization of the present moment. Center your soul, wipe your hands, and raise the collective vibration. Learn more at soulwipe.com .

