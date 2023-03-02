Soul Wipe Is Fighting the Fear Mongering Surrounding Sanitation

In Recent Years, the Need to Stay Sanitized Has Reached a Fevered Pitch. Soul Wipe Is Restoring a Sense of Peace and Purpose to the Concept of Cleanliness.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone, including the team behind the meditative sanitation brand Soul Wipe, is aware of the importance of sanitation. The World Health Organization links poor sanitation to the transmission of rampant diseases, including cholera, dysentery, polio, and typhoid. The Global Water Pathogens Project describes sanitation as "one of the most important aspects of community well-being because it protects human health, extends life spans, and is documented to provide benefits to the economy." The CDC explains that "Good personal hygiene and handwashing are critical to help prevent the spread of illness and disease," adding that "Sanitation and hygiene become especially important during an emergency."

Sanitation isn't just an element that was a priority in the past few years, either. The threat of both ongoing and potential diseases means it will remain an imperative part of life moving forward. And yet, despite its importance, one of the biggest issues with sanitation (apart from convincing people to take it seriously in the first place) is the fear-mongering that surrounds the subject.

"When the pandemic erupted, it introduced a unique level of stress and chaos," explains Soul Wipe founder Monica Rodriguez Dean, "There was a sense of panic that everyone shared as they tried to keep their families safe. If this stress and fear had a smell, it was the sanitation wipes we were pulling out several times a day. The harsh, unsettling odor weighed on my spirit. That's why I came up with Soul Wipe. I knew there had to be a less fearful way to stay clean and safe."

Soul Wipe is a range of seven unique high-quality sanitation wipes, each of which includes carefully selected combinations of essential oils and chakra crystals. "I've used essential oils for years," Dean explains, "They allow me to center myself when I find I'm being pulled in multiple directions or I'm being overwhelmed by external fears. Crystals enhance the experience for me, too, by activating the energy I am trying to pull in and allowing me to align with a desired frequency."

The oils and crystals in Soul Wipe turn each sanitation experience into a chance to slow down and focus on centering one's self. They enable individuals to remain physically clean and safe without sacrificing their inner calm and mental health in the process. Soul Wipe is a powerful counterpoint to the fear surrounding sanitation. The wipes are a revolutionary and uplifting take on a practice that has become and will doubtless continue to be a regular part of life moving forward.

About Soul Wipe

Soul Wipe is a female-owned business that was founded by Monica Rodriguez Dean in January 2021. It is also a minority-owned enterprise and a certified member of the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council. Soul Wipe is focused on the mission of creating serene moments throughout the day — even while a person is sanitizing their hands. Inspired by the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras, Soul Wipe guides others into a space of inner clarity and realization of the present moment. Center your soul, wipe your hands, and raise the collective vibration. Learn more at soulwipe.com .

