Soul Wipe Is Making Mental Health Resolutions Possible in 2023

Mental Health Is a Trending New Year's Resolution. Soul Wipe Is Helping By Providing Calm, Peaceful Sanitation Tools in a Post-Pandemic World.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many iconic New Year's Resolutions, many of which are physically focused. Exercising, going to the gym, and losing weight are often at the top of people's lists. In 2022, though, the much more generic concept of "personal improvement or happiness" was also a top priority, with 21% of those who adopted a resolution espousing the concept. Reinforcing this shift from a purely physical focus, Gen Zers and Millennials have started to have an impact on the kind of resolutions being set. One Forbes Health/One Poll survey found that roughly half of those under 41 years old were specifically prioritizing improvement in mental health as one of their New Year's resolutions.

The world may be waking up to the importance of mental health. And yet, prioritizing improvement doesn't automatically equate to positive change. The impact of the pandemic and continued socioeconomic stress continue to weigh heavily on the minds of many individuals around the globe. If those setting New Year's resolutions to improve mental health want to succeed, they must find the tools to enable that success.

Enter Soul Wipe.

"Soul Wipe is a product born out of the darkest days of the pandemic," says company founder Monica Rodriguez Dean, "Stress and fear were everywhere, and if they had a recognizable factor, it had to be connected to the harsh-smelling sanitation wipes and liquids that we were all using every day — sometimes every hour. Soul Wipe was created to counteract the stress and restore a sense of stability to the mind, spirit, and soul."

Soul Wipe consists of a range of seven different kinds of sanitation wipes. All of them are made with 100% eco-friendly bamboo and 70% ethyl alcohol (to kill 99.9% of bacteria on the hands). While sustainable and effective, those elements in a hand wipe aren't anything new. The game-changing factor of Soul Wipe comes from the scents and crystals included in each container.

"Every Soul Wipe product targets a different chakra," says Dean, "by combing crystals and pure essential oil blends, we create smells and auras that lift your spirits each time you reach for a wipe. We also use aloe and flowers that sanitize and condition your hands. Put it all together, and Soul Wipe turns a stress-inducing cleansing session into a brief reprieve to calm your mind and center your soul in the midst of a hectic life."

Soul Wipe is more than a resolution. It's a real-world tool that offers a practical and effective way to restore mental clarity and inner peace — two factors that are at the top of many resolutions lists as we head into the new year.

About Soul Wipe

Soul Wipe is a female-owned business that was founded by Monica Rodriguez Dean in January 2021. It is also a minority-owned enterprise and a certified member of the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council. Soul Wipe is focused on the mission of creating serene moments throughout the day — even while a person is sanitizing their hands. Inspired by the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras, Soul Wipe guides others into a space of inner clarity and realization of the present moment. Center your soul, wipe your hands, and raise the collective vibration. Learn more at soulwipe.com .

