Soul Wipe Offers Eco-Friendly Sanitation That Raises the Collective Vibration

The Innovative Wellness Brand's Non-Toxic Sanitation Wipes Use 100% Bamboo While Effectively Conditioning the Skin With Natural Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soul Wipe is a breath of fresh air in a world primed to panic. The wellness brand was launched as a way to bring a sense of calm, clarity, and focus to an essential daily activity: staying clean.

"Soul Wipe offers a genuinely clean experience — with a unique twist," explains company founder Monica Rodriguez Dean, "In the early days of the pandemic, I found that all of the stress and fear connected to one smell in my mind: the harsh odor of sanitation wipes. Soul Wipe fixes that issue by infusing the sanitation experience with essential oils to calm the senses. It also uses my favorite chakra crystals to help those who use them realign themselves and activate their energy."

Dean goes on to explain that, while crystals and essential oils are at the heart of her brand, there are other elements that Soul Wipe represents, "The last thing you want is a sanitation brand that helps you relax but doesn't actually, you know, keep you clean. You also don't want to stay clean at the Earth's expense. That's why efficacy and sustainability remain central pillars of the Soul Wipe mantra."

As far as sustainability is concerned, each Soul Wipe sheet is made of 100% bamboo and is covered in non-toxic Pure Essential Oils and Ethyl Alcohol. That means they decompose within days. They also avoid the pesticide and chemical ingredients that many mainstream brands use.

Regarding efficacy, each Soul Wipe is made with 70% Ethyl Alcohol. That means if a meager 2.5 ml of the product's solution remains on the hands for 15 seconds, it will kill 99.9% of all bacteria .

Between the lack of harsh chemicals and the use of effective alternatives, Soul Wipe has created a product that can genuinely clean hands without harming the environment in the process. In the words of Dean, they enable individuals to truly "take a moment and say that I am safe."

About Soul Wipe

Soul Wipe is a female-owned business that was founded by Monica Rodriguez Dean in January 2021. It is also a minority-owned enterprise and a certified member of the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council. Soul Wipe is focused on the mission of creating serene moments throughout the day — even while a person is sanitizing their hands. Inspired by the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras, Soul Wipe guides others into a space of inner clarity and realization of the present moment. Center your soul, wipe your hands, and raise the collective vibration. Learn more at soulwipe.com .

