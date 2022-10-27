Soul Wipe Provides a Peaceful Reprieve for Those Who Feel Scattered

The Chakra-Infused Sanitation Wipes Create Brief Moments of Peace and Serenity Throughout the Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st century may be filled with technological marvels, a new sense of individual awareness, and a global level of community and connectivity. And yet, people have never been more plagued by stresses and strains than they are in the modern era. The constant bombardment of information — much of which is filled with paranoid and needlessly alarming verbiage — tends to cultivate a constant state of scattered thoughts and stressful situations.

Soul Wipe was created deliberately as a way to turn one of the most alarming circumstances of them all — the need to stay clean — into a source of peace. "After 16 years of being a stay-at-home mom, I had only been back to the office for less than a year when the pandemic erupted," exclaims Soul Wipe founder Monica Rodriguez Dean, "stress turned to chaos overnight, and every shred of normalcy disappeared. I felt scattered. I also found that the stress and fear had seeped into the sanitation wipes I was pulling out several times a day to keep my family clean. 'Why do they have to be so smelly?' I thought. That's when the idea for Soul Wipe was born."

Dean's goal with her new brand was to turn these moments of stress-inducing sanitation into quiet moments of surrender. She accomplished this by creating a safe, sustainable sanitation formula. Each eco-friendly wipe is made of 100% bamboo and 70% ethyl alcohol (i.e., it kills 99.9% of bacteria). The game-changing innovation, though, comes from the introduction of essential oils and chakra crystals, presented in seven unique combinations — one for each chakra. "Essential oils are a common way to calm the body and the mind," says Dean, "and the crystals heighten the vibration, allowing you to align with a desired frequency."

The result of this unique twist on cleansing wipes is a product that does much more than simply maintain exterior hygiene. It also allows scattered and stressed individuals to take back little moments throughout each day, moments that were previously lost to pandemic stress, as a new part of a positive, uplifting, and peaceful daily routine.

About Soul Wipe

Soul Wipe is a female-owned business that was founded by Monica Rodriguez Dean in January 2021. It is also a minority-owned enterprise and a certified member of the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council. Soul Wipe is focused on the mission of creating serene moments throughout the day — even while a person is sanitizing their hands. Inspired by the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras, Soul Wipe guides others into a space of inner clarity and realization of the present moment. Center your soul, wipe your hands, and raise the collective vibration. Learn more at soulwipe.com .

