Soul Wipe Turns Sanitation Into a Quick Moment of Surrender

The Essential Oil-Infused Bamboo Wipes Come With Crystals That Heighten the Vibration and Align Each Cleansing Moment With a Sense of Peace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washing one's hands has always been a part of life. However, the pandemic made the need to cleanse the palms and fingers an essential and nearly continuous activity. Staying clean, especially when it comes to the hands, became a paramount priority for the entire world.

This led to stringent washing recommendations. The CDC still suggests washing hands throughout the day, including before, during, and after preparing food, after using the restroom, as well as after touching garbage, changing a diaper, blowing the nose, or even handling pet food. There are dozens of reasons to wash during the day, and the constant need to cleanse the upper appendages has led to many associating a lot of stress and annoyance with the activity — including Soul Wipe founder Monica Rodriguez Dean.

"The fear was very real during the pandemic," says Dean, "I remember thinking, if all of this fear had a smell, it had to be the sanitation wipes that my family was pulling out throughout the day. The odor was awful. It was exhausting." Dean goes on to explain how this led to the inspiration for her rapidly growing sanitation wipe products, "Eventually, I thought to myself, these daily rituals are a necessity, and they aren't going away any time soon. Why can't they be a time of ease? A quick moment to surrender, to take a long breath and center myself?"

That's how the idea for Soul Wipe was born. The brand consists of seven different SKUs, each of which feature 100% bamboo wipes soaked in 70% ethyl alcohol infused in various calming essential oils. "I have used essential oils for years to create a sense of ease during my busy day," says Dean, "Essential oils help me calm the monkey in my brain. They allow me to center myself when I find I'm being pulled in multiple directions."

In addition, the wipes come with different crystals connected to each of the seven chakras. "Crystals enhance the experience for me," Dean continues, "by activating the energy I am trying to pull in, my crystals heighten the vibration and allow me to align with a desired frequency."

Dean goes on to explain that, together, the oil fragrance and crystal found in each Soul Wipe work to open one of an individual's seven chakras, the energy centers found in the body. This has the effect of lifting the spirits and offering a brief reprieve, even in the midst of a hectic and stress-filled life. Soul Wipe flips the concept of sanitation on its head. Rather than being a stressful necessity, the act of cleansing the hands becomes one that simultaneously provides a sense of peace and turns each experience into a quick moment of surrender.

About Soul Wipe: Soul Wipe is a female-owned business that was founded by Monica Rodriguez Dean in January 2021. The brand is focused on the mission of creating serene moments throughout the day — even while a person is sanitizing their hands. Inspired by the ancient modalities of pure essential oils and high-frequency crystals to unblock chakras, Soul Wipe guides others into a space of inner clarity and realization of the present moment. Center your soul, wipe your hands, and raise the collective vibration. Learn more at soulwipe.com .

Contact:

Monica Rodriguez Dean

Phone Number: 310 251 5972

Company Address: Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: https://soulwipe.com

SOURCE Soul Wipe