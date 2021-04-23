SoulCycle continues to expand SoulCycle Outside popup activations powered by HUSHconcerts

" SoulCycle Outside has made a remarkable difference in the health and well-being of so many during this challenging time," said HUSHconcerts CEO Robbie Kowal. "We look forward to working with SoulCycle to power the continued expansion of that noble effort."

SoulCycle Outside utilizes HUSHconcerts' HUSHpro system to socially distance SoulCycle bikes in outdoor popup spaces, maximizing engagement while minimizing noise disturbance. With unmatched audio quality and range, HUSHpro lets riders adjust volume according to their comfort level and enjoy an immersive auditory fitness experience. The safety of the SoulCycle & HUSHconcerts communities remain the top priority and the socially distanced popup spaces, heightened cleaning processes, and mandatory face coverings help fulfill that commitment.

After the first SoulCycle Outside experience kicked off in Long Island in July 2020, the buzz grew to a roar with more than 20 popups in New York, Maryland, DC, California, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia and Washington. This spring, a dozen more studios will open including new cities like Denver and Chicago, as well as the first popup in London. The roll out of new SoulCycle Outside experiences are slated to begin weekly on April 6 and continue to open through May. Please visit SoulCycle.com to check for the details of your local opening.

About HUSHconcerts:

HUSHconcerts sets the standard for silent disco, silent conference, drive-ins, social distanced gatherings, and immersive events with elite technology, production expertise, and a devotion to customers, clients, and community. The wireless headphones allow for each individual to listen to the music of their choice and have fun – while being socially distanced. Visit www.HUSHconcerts.com for more information.

