TYLER, Texas, June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the world spent the last few years debating the meaning of "67," the team at Soules Kitchen was busy doing something much more productive: Cooking.

Today, the Tyler-based and family-run brand officially claims June 7th (6/7) as the date "67" finally gets a meaning and a real job. Effective immediately, Soules Kitchen is launching the 67 Chicken Nugget - a kitchen-crafted, all-white meat meal starter – to lead the Delightful Dinners Directive.

On June 7 (6/7) Soules Kitchen is launching the 67 Chicken Nugget – a kitchen-crafted, all-white meat meal starter – to lead the Delightful Dinners Directive.

"While many speculated that 67 was a code or a cryptic message, our internal audits suggested something much simpler," a Soules Kitchen spokesperson stated. "It was clearly a cry for high-quality, all-white meat chicken. We are proud to provide 67 with the meaning it has been seeking."

To ensure the launch meets the highest possible standards, Soules Kitchen has hired the original "67 Kid," Maverick Trevillian, as the brand's Head of MEMEs (Mathematical Eats Marketing Executions). Trevillian, the undisputed subject matter expert, has spent months with Soules Kitchen ensuring that these nuggets aren't just shapes, but a superior eating experience.

"We anticipate people will say we're late to the 67 party," said Trevillian. "We don't see it that way. In Texas, the party doesn't start until the good food arrives. Since it's June 7th - the official 67 day - and the nuggets are ready, we're right on time."

The 67 Job Description:

Qualifications: 24oz, suggested retail price of $6.70 to make it make sense, kitchen-crafted, air-fryer ready in 6-7 minutes, and zero shortcuts.

24oz, suggested retail price of $6.70 to make it make sense, kitchen-crafted, air-fryer ready in 6-7 minutes, and zero shortcuts. Location: Kroger and ALDI nationwide

Kroger and ALDI nationwide Role: Turn "What's for dinner?" into a delightful dinner through conversation and high-quality protein.

Turn "What's for dinner?" into a delightful dinner through conversation and high-quality protein. Key Performance Indicator: 100% Plate Clearance

100% Plate Clearance Reporting Structure: 67 will report directly to busy parents nationwide, effective June 7th (67 Day).

For Soules Kitchen, the "67" Nugget is intended to fuel the best part of the day when kids request to pass the ketchup, debate over who gets the last "7," and enjoy a meal that tastes homemade.

It's about giving 67 a meaning to make dinner the most delightful time of the day.

The Soules Kitchen "67" Chicken Nuggets have completed their orientation in Tyler and will be stationed in the frozen food aisles of Kroger and ALDI nationwide starting in July.

For more information visit https://www.souleskitchen.com/67-chicken-nuggets.

About Soules Foods

Soules Foods is a leading national producer of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook chicken and beef products and is the #1 producer of chicken and beef fajitas in the U.S. Established in 1975 by John Soules Sr., the company is now in its second generation of family leadership and remains headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with additional facilities in Gainesville, Georgia, and Valley, Alabama. Soules Kitchen is proud to serve a broad portfolio of great tasting, high-quality chicken and beef items that are sold throughout the U.S. via retail. For more information about Soules Kitchen and our products, visit SoulesKitchen.com and check out our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Media Contact: Alyssa Ahern, (708) 917-3627, [email protected]

SOURCE Soules Kitchen