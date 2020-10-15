Soulful Musician Darrell Kelley Drops "Vote Him Out"- Song Encourages People to Participate and "Vote that Sucker Out" in November

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Musician Darrell Kelley dropped "Vote Him Out" this month, a gospel and spoken-word inspired track that exposes President Trump's constant lying and implores people to vote him out of office on November 4th. The song is featured on Kelley's newest album, The Audacity. It is currently available on multiple streaming platforms, including YouTube, Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud, and was written, performed, and produced by Kelley.

Darrell Kelley

With "Vote Him Out", Kelley continues his impressive body of work that addresses social injustices head-on. "All of the White House's lies and poor decisions inspired me to write this song," said Kelley. "We need a fresh start in this country. And we get there through voting on November 4th and bringing the country back to a sense of normalcy and justice."

"Vote Him Out" is the latest of Kelley's songs that take on social problems with positivity and dynamic energy and encourages community action. In May 2020 he dropped "Police Brutality", a song dedicated to George Floyd and his family that calls for justice and change. He released "Release the Transcripts" in September 2020 to loudly prompt the release of interview information about the mishandled Breonna Taylor case. And he also wrote and released "7 Times", a powerful song about the tragic shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"I'm always using my platform to drive change," continued Kelley. "With 'Vote Him Out' I'm continuing to use my voice to bring attention and hope to the black American experience, in the face of continued racially motivated police injustice and our shameful presidential leadership."

Kelley will be in Oklahoma City on October 20th doing a performance and peaceful protest in honor of Derrick Scott at 1050 SE 44th St.

To learn more about Darrell's passionate music, visit www.darrellkelleyofficial.com and watch his latest performances at www.youtube.com/user/latenightwithdarrell/featured.

About Darrell Kelley

Atlanta-based singer and songwriter Darrell Kelley blends together gospel, pop, and R&B to create messages of positivity that unabashedly take on social injustices. His first album "Unity" was released in 2018, and he continues to produce multiple tracks every year. Darrell created multiple songs addressing racial injustice, including "Police Brutality", "Release the Transcripts", and "7 Times".

Media Contact

Darrell Kelley

(949) 777-2486

[email protected]

SOURCE Darrell Kelley