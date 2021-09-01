Soulfully Aligned Publishing Women Led Company Launches First Book Out of COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women led Soulfully Aligned Publishing launches with their first book already an international best seller, "We Are The Sacred Feminine Rising" presents a free virtual event and fundraiser on the evening of Wednesday, September 8th, 2021. The event will be hosted by the founders of Soulfully Aligned Publishing, Sandra Rodriguez Bicknell, and Vanessa Ferraro featuring a selection of the 13 entrepreneur female authors reading experts from the book, having conversations as they share these stories of deep wounds and struggles; challenges which are overcome with resilience.

Soulfully Aligned Publishing releases first book, "We Are The Sacred Feminine Rising" on Amazon Soulfully Aligned Publishing Co-Founders (from left to right) Vanessa Ferarro and Sandra Rodriguez-Bicknell

The book already hitting international best-seller status on Amazon in U.S., U.K., Canada, and Germany, the feminine collective has risen and reclaimed their power in, "We Are the Sacred Feminine Rising" follows thirteen diverse, unstoppable entrepreneurial women. As these women share their personal life stories that brought them to step into their purpose out in the world you will learn from their experiences and services the strategies on how they cope with life's challenges. Tapping into their inner strength, embracing the sacred Divine Feminine, and rising to healing womanhood on a global level is what this book encapsulates.

An early reader's review: 5.0 out of 5 stars, "Honest, intimate, moving, unassumingly instructive."

As we are raising women's voices, Soulfully Aligned Publishing and the authors are donating 100 percent of the book sales benefiting the Native Women's Association of Canada, https://www.nwac.ca/ which empowers indigenous women's voices across the globe.

Book Launch and Virtual Fundraiser for "We Are The Sacred Feminine Rising"

Date: September 8th, 2021

Time: 5pm PST/6pm CST/8pm EST

This is a free event. Please RSVP here for Zoom link.

Your RSVP also enters you into our raffle to win a free hard copy of the book.

About Soulfully Aligned Publishing:

Founding partners, Sandra Rodriguez Bicknell Cuban American international best-selling author and writing coach and Vanessa Ferraro Canadian leading 6-Figure Service Based Online Business Strategist, launched out of COVID-19 a publishing house based in Toronto, Canada. These two powerhouses are raising the bar by coaching entrepreneurs in a 12-week process then publishing the single or multi-author book spotlighting these coaches, healers, spiritual teachers, workshop facilitators, and health practitioners. Souls living their sacred purpose, serving their communities, and upholding a deep desire to change the world. Books published will have a nonprofit partner that all authors involved decide where proceeds are donated. For more information go to; https://www.soulfullyalignedpublishing.com

