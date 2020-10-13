Soulgani Activewear CEO Wins Gold Level Stevie® Award

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christina Sparks, Founder and CEO of Soulgani Activewear wins a Gold Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year, Consumer Products category, in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Christina Sparks won the award for growing her e-commerce business rapidly, since its 2018 launch. She has:

Grown Soulgani's e-commerce channel by 118% from 2019 to 2020.

Launched four new collections including a sustainable line of clothing.

Been featured in Forbes Magazine, Luxiders Magazine, Yoga Digest and other prestigious publications.

Donated 5,000+ meals to the COVID-19 relief fund, 12,000+ meals to Feeding Tampa Bay and NYC Food Bank, 750+ bricks to build a home in Peru , and provided art therapy to children in hospitals with the Space for Art Foundation.

"It is an honor to be a Stevie Award Gold Winner. Our goal at Soulgani is to create the best products for our customers and to be able to give back to our places of inspiration. Being recognized for our products, charitable contributions and growth through this award is truly humbling and exciting," said Christina Sparks, Soulgani Founder and CEO.

Maggie Gallagher, President of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners."

About Soulgani Activewear

Soulgani means "abundance of soul" and the high-quality brand draws design inspiration from travels across the globe. Soulgani is made in the USA and gives back a portion of each sale to charity as a way to give thanks to the inspiring communities. Soulgani resonates across multiple generations of women and the company strives to make their customers feel empowered. The eco-conscious, woman owned and run brand stands for empowerment, sustainability and making changes in the fashion industry.

