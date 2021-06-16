Soulmia 1st Anniversary: What Leads to the Sudden Rise of an Online Fast Fashion Brand

With five million monthly visits and more than 400 thousand website subscribers, Soulmia has a large user base in economical fashionistas from all over the world. The customer shopping experience is always Soulmia's priority, and the brand has built a large customer service team offering 24/6 customer support.

Soulmia has provided customers with diversified shipping services. The brand has partnered with trustworthy shipping vendors to allow customers to choose shipping options that fit their needs, including courier, express, and parcel. The brand is also proud of its quick response supply chain. After receiving orders, it only takes seven days for Soulmia from manufacturing centers to the warehouses. The supply chain communicates the consumer demands efficiently, ensuring that Soulmia can offer a high-quality shopping experience to customers.

Soulmia accomplished many achievements in the last year. To appreciate its customers' support, the brand will launch its 1st-anniversary campaign. The promotion will offer up to 70% off deals and unique giveaway gifts to customers.

Find out more about Soulmia 1st anniversary at: https://bit.ly/3xpVvTz

'Customers' support and trust have been the biggest drive towards our continued growth. To ensure our customers' satisfaction, we will continuously improve our products and services.' Said Owen Deng, the Brand Director of Soulmia.

As the brand enters its next stage, more categories will be launched, such as children's clothing, pet apparel, etc. And Soulmia will incubate more than ten sub-brands with independent styles.

Aiming to improve customers' shopping experience, Soulmia will continue to strengthen its customer support team. In addition, multi-channel servicing on social media and mobile devices will leverage effectively.

To serve customers in different countries and regions better, Soulmia will provide more localized content and services in more languages such as German, Spanish, Arabic, and French. The brand is also planning to expand its shipping service to more than 100 countries/regions by the end of 2021.

