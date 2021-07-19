Soulmia Launches FIVE Localized Sites Globally for Enhanced Customer Service

HONG KONG, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soulmia, the one-stop shop for budget-conscious fashionistas, has announced the launch of five new localized sites – based on its hugely popular international site – for Chile, France, Germany, Mexico and the United Kingdom, starting in July 2021.

Localized content and same-time-zone online support ensure customers can easily contact Soulmia. Orders from different sites will be recognized automatically, which helps speed up processing allowing customers to receive their purchases more efficiently. To meet the demands of customers from different cultures, localized sites will also introduce new collections highlighting local styles. Additionally, informative fashion articles and localized promotions also feature in Soulmia's localization plans.

"With our customer numbers increasing worldwide, we found shopping requirements and behavior vary in different cultures. For example, British customers prefer paying by bank transfer and PayPal while German customers typically start shopping for summer clothes in March," said Lily Liu, brand operations manager of Soulmia. "Therefore, we have deployed a multi-language localization strategy, launching international, localized sites, which can better integrate with local cultures to meet various requirements."

See more about Soulmia at: https://bit.ly/3Bhcp9v

Following the launch, Soulmia plans to hold more campaigns in conjunction with local cultural events, such as Oktoberfest in Germany. The world's biggest beer festival will not take place this year due to the pandemic, but it hasn't poured cold water on people's enthusiasm for the annual event. To celebrate together with people around the globe, Soulmia's German Site will treat its customers to customized clothing and huge discounts. There will be more tailored campaigns coming to other Soulmia sites.

Soulmia has been popular and won customers' support worldwide from day one and the brand has sold its products to more than 60 countries and regions using courier, express, and parcel postal services greatly increasing its recognition in more areas, especially South America, where the monthly growth rate of users reached more than 54%. Consumers are also very active in European countries such as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

About Soulmia:

Soulmia is an international fashion apparel brand founded in 2020. From tops to bottoms and accessories, Soulmia updates more than 500 styles every day, aiming to become the one-stop shop for budget-conscious fashionistas. The brand tries to convey a message to customers that everyone can embrace their true self with style and express attitudes with fashion.

SOURCE Soulmia